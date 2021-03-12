Breaking News

Sarah Everard: Police officer charged with kidnap and murder

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Serving police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on March 3.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Couzens was taken to hospital earlier today after sustaining a head injury whilst in custody.

He has since been released and taken back into custody.

This was the second time he has received treatment for a head injury, having been taken for treatment on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said: "Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police related to the death of Sarah Everard, the CPS has authorised the police to charge Wayne Couzens with murder and kidnapping."

Read more: Body found in Kent woodland is Sarah Everard, police confirm

It comes as Scotland Yard confirmed on Friday afternoon that human remains found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, two days earlier had been identified as Ms Everard.

Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder and kidnap of Sarah. Picture: Facebook

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "Clearly Sarah's family have been updated with this most distressing news.

"I just want to pause for a moment and say that my thoughts and prayers, and those of the entire organisation, remain with her and with them at this awful time."

Scotland Yard is facing an investigation by the police watchdog into its handling of separate allegations of indecent exposure against Couzens.

Couzens joined the Met in September 2018. He moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in February 2020 where his primary role was on uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises, mainly a range of Embassies.

He was alleged to have twice exposed himself at a south London fast food restaurant three days before Ms Everard went missing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is to probe whether two officers "responded appropriately" in their investigation.

A forensics team searched an area of land outside the back fence of the Couzens' house in Deal, Kent, on Friday, while uniformed officers were posted at a derelict garage in Dover, which was run by his family.

Read more: Sarah Everard - High Court refuses to intervene in police ban on vigil

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton - a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

Her disappearance struck a cord with many women across London, and indeed the rest of the country, many of whom have noted how common sense on the streets forces women to be wary of every man they pass.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the police watchdog has launched an investigation over whether Metropolitan Police officers "responded appropriately" to an indecent exposure claim against the suspect of Sarah Everard's murder.

Downing Street earlier said the Prime Minister “completely understands the strength of feeling” around Sarah Everard’s disappearance but urged people to abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

Read more: PM urges people to abide by Covid rules at planned vigil for Sarah Everard

Read more: Sarah Everard: Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour

The PM's official spokesman said: “He understands the strength of feeling around this case and nobody could fail to be moved by the experiences shared by many women since Sarah’s disappearance.

“We are still in a pandemic, we would ask people to follow the rules and social distancing rules but we do understand the strength of feeling on this issue.”

More to follow...