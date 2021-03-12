Sarah Everard: High Court refuses to intervene in police ban on Reclaim These Streets vigil

12 March 2021, 18:46 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 18:59

By Kate Buck

The High Court has refused to intervene between organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard and the Metropolitan Police.

A socially-distanced gathering on Clapham Common was planned for Saturday for people to "channel the collective grief, outrage and sadness in our community" and hold a minutes silence for Sarah, who was found dead in Kent.

Organisers launched legal action after claiming the Metropolitan Police threatened them with Covid fines and costs of up to £30,000.

But Mr Justice Holgate today refused to make “an interim declaration” that any ban on outdoor gatherings under coronavirus regulations is “subject to the right to protest”.

Read more: PM urges people to abide by Covid rules at planned vigil for Sarah Everard

In a ruling on Friday, the judge also refused to make a declaration that an alleged policy by the Metropolitan Police of “prohibiting all protests, irrespective of the specific circumstances” is unlawful.

33-year-old Sarah Everard went missing in south London on Wednesday 3 March while walking home from a friend's house.

Police said they discovered human remains on Wednesday, and on Friday confirmed that the body found was Sarah.

Her disappearance struck a cord with many women across London, and indeed the rest of the country, many of whom have noted how common sense on the streets forces women to be wary of every man they pass.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the police watchdog has launched an investigation over whether Metropolitan Police officers "responded appropriately" to an indecent exposure claim against the suspect of Sarah Everard's murder.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer, aged in his 40s, remains in custody on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering the marketing executive and detectives have been granted more time to question him.

He was was further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure on Wednesday.

Human remains were found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday, and the search for evidence has now focused on military tunnels near the family garage of the suspect.

