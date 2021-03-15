Live

Live: PM to meet with Cressida Dick amid outrage over handling of Sarah Everard vigil

Hundreds of protesters chanted 'shame on you' at police while marching from Scotland Yard to Parliament Square. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson will meet with Met Commissioner Cressida Dick as she faces calls to resign following backlash over the police response to a vigil for Sarah Everard.

The Prime Minister said he was "deeply concerned" by the Metropolitan Police's handling of the event at the weekend, echoing criticism expressed across parliament.

On Monday afternoon, he will chair a meeting of the Crime and Justice Taskforce to look at what action needs to be taken to ensure the UK's streets are safe for women and girls.

Dame Cressida Dick, who will attend the meeting, has ruled out resigning after the vigil ended in arrests and accusations of "manhandling" by police officers.

Patsy Stephenson, the woman who was pictured being arrested on the ground at the vigil on Clapham Common, exclusively told LBC she "wasn't surprised" at how the police treated her.

Ms Stevenson, who was fined £200 for breaching coronavirus regulations by attending the event, told LBC: "The weird thing was that I wasn't actually surprised, which doesn't say much about the police force, it's a shame. I didn't expect to be thrown to the ground and handcuffed."

Following the clashes in south London, hundreds of protesters chanted 'shame on you' at police while marching from Scotland Yard to Parliament Square on Sunday.

