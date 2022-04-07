'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey

7 April 2022, 13:12 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 13:45

amess
'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy / Metropolitan Police

By Liam Gould

The man accused of the murder of MP Sir David Amess has told the jury that he had 'hoped' to kill Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove as he was a "harm to Muslims."

Terror suspect Ali Harbi Ali told the court he had "no regrets" for killing David Amess, and that he had 'hoped to kill Michael Gove' as he has begun giving evidence at the Old Bailey.

The 26-year old from Kentish Town in north London is accused of murdering the MP at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, last year, and preparing acts of terrorism.

Ali was asked why he had a note on his phone about his "plans" to kill Cabinet minister Michael Gove.

Ali said: "That was plans I had to attack and hopefully kill Michael Gove at the time. I believe he was someone who was a harm to Muslims."

"I thought if I couldn't go join Islamic State, I should try and do something here to help Muslims here."

Read More: Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

Ali told prosecutor Tom Little QC he had no regrets over killing Sir David, who he referred to as simply "David". He denied being "utterly shameless".

He said: "I wouldn't use the word 'shameless', but I don't have any shame."

Mr Little said: "You don't think you did any thing wrong."

Ali replied: "If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it."

Ali spoke back on previous comments he made to police that killing Sir David was an act of "terror" and compared his actions with MPs who voted for Syrian airstrikes.

Read More: Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police swoop on Sir David Amess murder suspect

He told the court: "I don't think I would use those words now.

"If I was to use that word on myself, I would expect the British politicians who bombed Syria to use that word on themselves.

He added: "I regard myself as a moderate Muslim."

Closing his evidence after around 80 minutes in the witness box, flanked by three security guards, Ali said what he wanted his actions to achieve was: "For them (MPs) to cease hostilities with Muslims."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Nathaniel Glover is pictured at his trial in the murder of John Jolly, 55, in Manhattan Supreme Court

Kidd Creole found guilty of manslaughter after homophobic attack on homeless man
venables

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables launches bid for freedom before law changes
Teaching assistant Rebecca Williams outside court.

Teacher 'regrets' sex with schoolboy, 15, after telling him 'age is just a number'
Can Arslan, 52, (left) stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times.

Family of dad killed by neighbour in parking row slam 'toothless' police response
Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times

Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour
Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

More UK News

See more More UK News

Lorry drivers are facing 12-hour waits because of P&O

'Worst queues I’ve ever seen': Lorry drivers face 12-hour waits and '30 mile jam' at Dover
Damilola in hospital with her mum after she fell critically ill

Mum kisses daughter goodbye in London hospital after she dies eating 'cannabis sweets'
horse

Remote workers who enter Grand National office sweepstakes could be breaking the law
Boris Johnson says the Government's energy strategy is about "tackling some of the mistakes of the past"

Govt's energy strategy ensures the UK is never again 'blackmailed by Putin', says Boris
sunak

'Keep families out of it' Boris says amid row over non-dom status of Sunak's wife
Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police