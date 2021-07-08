Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Amber list: What are the new rules for holidays and which countries are on it?
8 July 2021, 12:47 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 12:49
New rules for amber list countries have been introduced, meaning some people no longer need to quarantine when returning home.
Previously, anyone who returned from an amber list destination had to self-isolate for 10 days after coming back to the UK.
It meant some of the most viable holiday destinations, such as mainland Spain, Greece and France, were effectively impossible to travel to unless tourists had the ability to shut themselves away for more than a week.
On Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed new rules for people depending on their age or vaccine status.
Here is the latest on the amber list, the new rules and the countries eligible people can travel to without quarantining.
What is the amber list?
Countries designated as amber are countries which have a Covid situation considered to be less safe than green list countries.
The Government uses a variety of factors to decide this, including vaccinations, case rates and the presence of variants.
Green list countries require no quarantine, just tests, for travellers when they return. Amber list countries require tests for people coming back home and, until now, a 10-day isolation period.
Red list countries, considered the places with the most risky Covid situations, require a hotel quarantine.
What changed today?
Mr Shapps has announced that after July 19, when England's fourth and final easing of Covid lockdown restrictions is expected to take place, fully vaccinated UK residents will be able to return from amber list countries without isolating.
A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second vaccine dose. However, Downing Street has confirmed it doesn't apply to all British citizens - just those who have been vaccinated by the NHS, as opposed to Brits who got a dose abroad.
Under 18s will not need to isolate on return either.
Guidance telling people not to travel to amber list places will also be lifted.
"In essence, this means that for fully vaccinated travellers the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same," Mr Shapps told the Commons.
PCR tests will still need to be taken three days before departure and on or before day two. They will no longer be required on day eight for people who are fully vaccinated or children.
Which countries are on the amber list?
Many popular tourist destinations are on the list, which is being regularly reviewed.
However, travellers should check the entry requirements for the country they want to visit, in case they put restrictions or extra demands on UK visitors.
The countries are:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Denmark
Djibouti
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece (including islands)
Greenland
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Myanmar (Burma)
Nauru
Netherlands
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Norway
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Poland
Portugal (including the Azores) Madeira is on the green watchlist.
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain (including the Canary Islands - the Balearic islands are on the green watchlist)
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Maarten
St Martin and St Barthélemy
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Ukraine
United States (USA)
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen