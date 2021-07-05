PM unveils plan for fully-vaccinated people to no longer isolate after amber list holiday

5 July 2021, 18:49

Rule changes for fully vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries are expected
Rule changes for fully vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries are expected. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Fully-vaccinated people who return from amber list countries may not need to isolate under new Government plans, Boris Johnson has said.

The announcement forms part of a five point plan for how the nation will live with coronavirus after step four of England's exit from lockdown - slated for July 19.

The Prime Minister said at Monday's Downing Street briefing that while "tough" travel rules will remain, it was important to take into account the impact of Covid vaccines.

The travel industry is desperate for more destinations and fewer restrictions on tourists who arrive in the UK, with fears that ongoing rules will continue to damage an already battered sector of the economy.

Read more: Wearing face masks set to become voluntary after step four, Boris Johnson confirms

Read more: UK travel list update: Which countries are now on the green list?

Mr Johnson said: "We will maintain tough border controls, including the red list and recognising the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine.

"We will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country."

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will make an update this week, the PM added.

The travel industry held a day of action last month to highlight the sector's plight.

While it was slightly boosted by the addition of popular destinations in Spain's Balearic Islands to the green list, the number of places that Brits can fly to without quarantining on return, or facing restrictions in the other country, is low.

People travelling from countries designated green by the UK Government do not have to quarantine when arriving in the UK but must take tests before departure and after they arrive.

Travellers from amber list nations are required to undergo a 10 day quarantine and take tests pre-departure and on day two and day eight after arriving in the UK.

But after Mr Johnson's comments, those who have had two vaccine doses could avoid isolating.

Red list countries see visitors and returning travellers isolate in a hotel for 10 days, alongside taking tests.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Leadbeater has been sworn in as an MP, over six years after her sister Jo Cox.

Kim Leadbeater sworn in as an MP, six years after her sister Jo Cox
Will social distancing end on July 19? The latest Covid rules explained

Will social distancing end on July 19? The latest Covid rules explained
Boris Johnson announced the changes on Monday

Wearing face masks set to become voluntary after step four, Boris Johnson confirms
Watch live as Boris Johnson announces the next stages of lockdown easing after 19 July.

LIVE: Boris Johnson to 'restore freedoms' after July 19

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, has gone missing from Kanagawa.

Police search for British woman, 28, missing in Japan

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings has made new claims about the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said he would be 'ludicrous' choice for PM, claims Dominic Cummings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling
David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London