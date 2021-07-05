PM unveils plan for fully-vaccinated people to no longer isolate after amber list holiday

Rule changes for fully vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries are expected. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Fully-vaccinated people who return from amber list countries may not need to isolate under new Government plans, Boris Johnson has said.

The announcement forms part of a five point plan for how the nation will live with coronavirus after step four of England's exit from lockdown - slated for July 19.

The Prime Minister said at Monday's Downing Street briefing that while "tough" travel rules will remain, it was important to take into account the impact of Covid vaccines.

The travel industry is desperate for more destinations and fewer restrictions on tourists who arrive in the UK, with fears that ongoing rules will continue to damage an already battered sector of the economy.

Mr Johnson said: "We will maintain tough border controls, including the red list and recognising the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine.

"We will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country."

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will make an update this week, the PM added.

The travel industry held a day of action last month to highlight the sector's plight.

While it was slightly boosted by the addition of popular destinations in Spain's Balearic Islands to the green list, the number of places that Brits can fly to without quarantining on return, or facing restrictions in the other country, is low.

People travelling from countries designated green by the UK Government do not have to quarantine when arriving in the UK but must take tests before departure and after they arrive.

Travellers from amber list nations are required to undergo a 10 day quarantine and take tests pre-departure and on day two and day eight after arriving in the UK.

But after Mr Johnson's comments, those who have had two vaccine doses could avoid isolating.

Red list countries see visitors and returning travellers isolate in a hotel for 10 days, alongside taking tests.