Wearing face masks set to become voluntary after step four, Boris Johnson confirms

5 July 2021, 17:08 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 17:42

By Will Taylor

Face masks will no longer be legally required and the one-metre social distancing rule will be scrapped after step four of unlocking - set for July 19, Boris Johnson has announced.

As part of the fourth and final easing of England's lockdown, there will be no further limits to how many people can meet indoors or outside either.

The Prime Minister said: "We have to balance the risks, the risks of the disease which the vaccines have reduced but very far from eliminated and the risks of continuing with legally enforced restrictions that inevitably take their toll on people's lives and livelihoods, on people's health and mental health.

"And we must be honest with ourselves that if we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves, when will we be able to return to normal?

"And to those who say we should delay again - the alternative to that is to open up in winter when the virus will have an advantage, or not at all this year."

Read more: Govt wants to replace Covid laws with 'personal responsibility' after July 19, LBC told

Read more: Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19

He set out a five point plan for the nation to live with Covid. He stressed a final decision on July 19 has not yet been made, and he will announce if it has on July 12.

The first measure Mr Johnson announced was that the interval between vaccine jabs will be reduced from 12 weeks to eight, with a view to getting all over 18s double jabbed by mid-September.

Legal restrictions will be replaced with a focus on people making their own decisions about managing the virus. All businesses will be allowed to return, including nightclubs, and cultural events like sports and theatre will not have a limit on audiences.

The one metre-plus rule on social distancing will be scrapped and mask wearing will no longer legally be required, though Mr Johnson suggested people may choose to do so if they live in a place where cases are rising or when meeting in enclosed spaces with others they don't usually see.

Read more: "Optimist by nature": Business Sec confident for full reopening in England on July 19

The Government will no longer tell people to work from home and no Covid certificate will be automatically required to get into a venue or event, though businesses can choose to use it.

The third measure is a new test-and-trace approach that looks to change the rules about self-isolation for people who are fully vaccinated and children.

People with two jabs who return from amber list countries will not need to isolate on return as part of the fourth measure, while the fifth point is that at high risk times, such as the winter, the Government will "retain contingency measures" but seek to avoid reimposing restrictions.

The move comes despite doctors previously asking for some measures to remain, such as wearing face masks.

Some scenarios, such as on board planes, may see companies ask for restrictions to stay, too. EasyJet and Ryanair have confirmed they will still require passengers to wear masks.

The major unlocking is expected to see rising cases but ministers think that vaccinations will prevent major rises in hospitalisations and deaths.

Analysis by the Press Association shows all four nations in the UK are seeing a third wave of Covid cases.

It has caused a rise in the number of people in hospital but that increase has not happened at the same speed or scale as seen during the second wave, an indicator that vaccines are weakening the link between new cases and serious illness.

