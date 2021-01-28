German authorities advise against over-65s getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

28 January 2021, 14:40 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 15:38

Germany has advised over-65s against taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Germany has advised over-65s against taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Germany's vaccines regulator has advised that over-65s should not take the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab.

The German Vaccination Commission said it was due to concerns about the efficacy of the vaccine in older people.

AstraZeneca does not yet have approval from the European Union to rollout its vaccine but is expected to receive it by the end of this week.

The regulator said that "aside from this limitation" the vaccine is "equally suitable" other jabs.

Read more: EU officials sent to ‘spot check’ AstraZeneca plant in Belgium in supply row

The EU has so far approved the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the decision and argued it "provides a good immune response across all age groups".

Asked if he is concerned about the verdict, the PM told reporters: "No, because I think the MHRA, our own authorities, have made it very clear that they think the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious, gives a high degree of protection after just one dose and even more after two doses.

He added: "And the evidence they've supplied is they think it's effective across all age groups and provides a good immune response across all age groups. I don't agree with that."

The advice from Germany comes amid a deepening row about how many doses of the UK-made Oxford/AstraZeneca drug will be sent to the bloc and when.

Last night officials threatened Britain will "suffer" due to the distribution of the jab, of which the UK ordered doses three months before the EU.

On Thursday morning, authorities were sent to "spot check" another AstraZeneca plant in Belgium to find out whether delays in the deliveries of jabs are due to production issues.

Read more: Man arrested over 'suspicious package' found at Wrexham Covid-19 vaccine factory

The Novasep's factory in the town of Seneffe is part of the European production chain for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU to 31 million doses from the 80 million it had planned due to reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heavy snow is expected in several parts of the UK over the next few days

UK weather: Flooding fears as heavy rain and snow to batter Britain
A member of staff holding a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine factory inspected in Belgium amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca
An immigration officer stand beside a group of people in front of police station attending a court hearing through video conferencing on Koh Phangan island

Partygoers fined for flouting Covid-19 rules on Thai island

Four members of the same family died after a Christmas gathering

Family left 'broken' after four relatives die with Covid-19 days after Christmas gathering
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a TV screen during a live session with the court during a hearing of his appeal in a court in Moscow

Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny’s appeal against arrest

WHO investigators are investigating the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan

WHO team released from quarantine to investigate Covid-19 origins in Wuhan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
The NHS doctor joined James for this week's podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and Doctor Rachel Clarke
The LBC presenter dismissed the comments as unhelpful

Desmond Swayne's comments are "pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'
James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could make us 'go upside down again'

James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could turn country 'upside down again'
The former MEP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stanley Johnson: Nations need to cooperate over vaccine supply
Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London