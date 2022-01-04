Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab

4 January 2022, 08:27

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Vaccines Minister has told LBC she is "disappointed" with NHS and social care staff who are still refusing to get the Covid jab.

Nick Ferrari pressed the minister asking while 7.25% of NHS staff have yet to be vaccinated, asking if she was "disappointed" with that figure.

Government minister Maggie Throup said staff were coming forward "all the time" but that she was "disappointed when people don't come forward for their vaccine, especially in the health and social care sector."

The conversation comes as at least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents - where priority services may be under threat.

Figures show almost 130,000 frontline staff - around ten per cent of the total workforce - are still not fully vaccinated despite the growing threat and the prospect of losing their jobs if they are not double-jabbed by April 1. 

