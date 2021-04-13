Leave voter would stay in EU despite 'useless' jab rollout as 'we've been lied to about Brexit'

13 April 2021, 10:37

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This Brexit voter said he would choose to stay in the EU despite its "useless" vaccine rollout because "we've been lied to" about the realities of leaving.

Steve from Brighton told Nick Ferrari he voted Leave during the 2016 referendum but would now vote Remain, regardless of how the EU's vaccine programme has fared.

It comes after research by Bloomberg revealed that support for Brexit has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey found that two-thirds of UK adults feel Britain's departure from the EU has helped its jab rollout.

Most believed the bloc had acted in a "hostile" way towards the UK over vaccine supplies, while just 13 per cent said it had acted like an “ally and a friend.”

However, Steve said he was outraged at the "lies" told to him during the Brexit debate and that he would now vote Remain, even with Britain vaccinating a higher percentage of its population than EU countries.

"I voted to leave," he told Nick.

Exclusive: Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of people down' over jabs

Watch: Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds

This Brexit voter told Nick Ferrari he would now vote Remain
This Brexit voter told Nick Ferrari he would now vote Remain. Picture: PA / LBC

"The EU has been absolutely useless on the vaccines, but I do a lot of eBay to Europe and now no-one's buying anything off me in Europe.

"I've been lied to."

He added: "Did anyone say, 'when we leave the EU, all our stuff is going to be taxed when we try to sell it'?

"Why is someone going to buy something off me... when there's a 25 per cent tax on it when it goes to Europe?

"And also, if I buy anything in Europe, we have to pay a tax on it when it comes into the country.

"It's outrageous. We were so lied to."

Asked how he would vote after considering the UK's vaccine rollout success outside of the bloc versus trade blocks, issues at ports and unrest in Northern Ireland since exiting the EU, the caller replied: "I'd stay, we've been lied to."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds

Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds
Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of Europeans down over vaccine'

Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of Europeans down' over Covid vaccine
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
The Queen pictured with Prince Philip in 2016

Queen will be dealing with Philip's death in 'very stoical way', former press secretary says
Shapps Ferrari

Grant Shapps aims to try and "drive down" cost of PCR airport tests for holidaymakers
Ferrari challenges 'slow' unlocking as Hancock dismisses reports of herd immunity 'next week'

Hancock refuses to speed up lockdown roadmap despite 'herd immunity' claims

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

14 hours ago

The Northern Ireland Secretary was speaking to LBC

Watch in full: Iain Dale interviews Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis

4 days ago

Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Brom's Romaine Sawyers was the alleged victim of racial abuse online

Man, 49, charged with racially abusing Premier League footballer
England's vaccine rollout is being expanded to over-45s

How do I book an NHS Covid-19 vaccine if I'm over 45?

150,000 people have died from Covid in the UK, new figures have shown

Covid death rate reaches lowest level in six months, ONS data confirms
Gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK grew by 0.4% in February

UK economy grew in February during third national lockdown

Plans to dump nuclear waterwaste into the Pacific Ocean have been met by protests

Japan to release more than one million tonnes of radioactive water into ocean
A healthcare worker collects a mouth swab sample from a man at a road side testing centre in New Delhi

Worst surge in Covid cases hits India plunging vaccine exports to UK into doubt
Darius the rabbit has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire

'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from Worcestershire home

The Moderna vaccine will begin being rolled out in England today

Moderna Covid vaccine to be rolled out in England today

Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women: A new LBC original podcast

Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women: A new LBC original podcast

The Kent variant has become the dominant form of coronavirus in the UK

Kent coronavirus variant 'does not cause worse Covid', new studies suggest