Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds

13 April 2021, 10:15

By Fiona Jones

YouGov pollster Peter Kellner tells LBC Brexit is now "more popular than it has been at any point since the referendum" due to the EU-UK vaccine row.

The pollster reinforced Bloomberg's latest research which has found increased support for Brexit, with two-thirds of adults believing that being outside the EU has helped the UK’s vaccination programme succeed.

In the Bloomberg survey of 2,002 people, 67% of respondents said the EU has behaved in a “hostile” way toward Britain in the dispute over vaccine supplies and just 13% said the bloc had acted like an “ally and a friend.”

YouGov pollster Peter Kellner said that Bloomberg's figures are at the higher end of poll findings, but the sentiment is real.

"What the pollsters agree on is that in the last three months, after five years of stability, very few Remainers or Leavers were changing their minds [and] there has now been a shift.

He continued: "Brexit is more popular than it has been at any point since the 2016 Referendum...the row over vaccines and performance of the vaccines has been responsible for the shift."

Mr Kellner pointed out that the shift has not been huge, with only a few percentage changes: "The increase is significant, it's real, it's important, but it's not as massive as might have been expected.

"I suspect what will happen over the next few weeks, months and years is that other issues with Brexit will come to dominate peoples' views of Brexit. It won't be dominated by the vaccine row as it is now."

He continued: "Looking to the medium term, there are two related but distinct questions; do people think Brexit is going well or badly? And that may change.

"Secondly, if they think it's going badly, who do they blame?"

The pollster said the opponents of Brexit need to achieve two things: persuade people that Brexit is going badly and it's the fault of Brexit, not the fault of Brussels.

Scientists for EU founder Dr Mike Galsworthy also told LBC this outcome was expected, considering the vaccine row.

"We've been at verbal war with the EU about AstraZeneca, about vaccines, and also because the EU have had problems not just in getting drugs from AstraZeneca but on the nation state levels of actually being able to roll them out, people have seen that contrast.

"It has shifted the polls a bit, but...there are certainly lots of other issues associated with Brexit, from small businesses to Northern Ireland which will over time come into play as well."

Dr Mike Galsworthy told Nick his view of the EU has slightly changed due to the argument over vaccines, clarifying it is not the EU construct but Ursula von der Leyen.

"I was dead impressed with Michel Barnier all the way through the negotiations," he said, "when Ursula von der Leyen came in and we had for example that Article 16 stuff, that was really really off."

He said he understood why the EU was frustrated over their AstraZeneca contract being "gazumped" by the UK one, but "it's been pretty artless at a time of high tension."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of Europeans down over vaccine'

Sir Nick Clegg: 'EU has let itself and millions of Europeans down' over Covid vaccine
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
The Queen pictured with Prince Philip in 2016

Queen will be dealing with Philip's death in 'very stoical way', former press secretary says
Shapps Ferrari

Grant Shapps aims to try and "drive down" cost of PCR airport tests for holidaymakers
Ferrari challenges 'slow' unlocking as Hancock dismisses reports of herd immunity 'next week'

Hancock refuses to speed up lockdown roadmap despite 'herd immunity' claims
Hancock Ferrari

Hancock: Under 30s who have had one AZ jab should take the second one

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

12 hours ago

The Northern Ireland Secretary was speaking to LBC

Watch in full: Iain Dale interviews Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis

4 days ago

Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

150,000 people have died from Covid in the UK, new figures have shown

UK Covid-19 death toll reaches 150,000, ONS data confirms

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK grew by 0.4% in February

UK economy grew in February during third national lockdown

Plans to dump nuclear waterwaste into the Pacific Ocean have been met by protests

Japan to release more than one million tonnes of radioactive water into ocean
A healthcare worker collects a mouth swab sample from a man at a road side testing centre in New Delhi

Worst surge in Covid cases hits India plunging vaccine exports to UK into doubt
Darius the rabbit has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire

'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from Worcestershire home

The Moderna vaccine will begin being rolled out in England today

Moderna Covid vaccine to be rolled out in England today

Police have clashed with protesters in demonstrations after Daunte Wright's death

Officer who 'accidentally' shot and killed black man 'meant to use Taser'
Emergency services attended the scene

Burning car left on Northern Ireland rail track forces train to stop
Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women: A new LBC original podcast

Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women: A new LBC original podcast

The Kent variant has become the dominant form of coronavirus in the UK

Kent coronavirus variant 'does not cause worse Covid', new studies suggest