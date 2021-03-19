France declares only those aged 55 and over should have AstraZeneca jab

19 March 2021, 15:07 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 15:12

French Prime Minister Jean Castex receives the first injection of the Astrazeneca vaccine
French Prime Minister Jean Castex receives the first injection of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

France has resumed administering AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs but today issued guidance that only those over the age of 55 should have it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is 55, is due to get his own Covid-19 vaccination - the AstraZeneca jab - later this afternoon.

From midnight tonight Paris - along with 15 other regions in France - will go into a strict new coronavirus lockdown for a month as a third wave of the virus sweeps Europe.

Prime minister Jean Castex says Covid variants have put his country in a third wave. Schools will remain open but all non-essential shops will have to close.

French PM Mr Castex has received the AstraZeneca jab today in an event broadcast live on French TV.

The French medical regulator ruled the jab could resume, but said it should only be given to people aged 55 and older.

France previously only allowed the jab to be given to those under 65 claiming there was not enough data to show it was effective in older people.

Yesterday both the UK regulator and the European Medicines Agency said that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab had no proven link to extremely rare incidents of a type of blood clot on the brain.

Earlier today a senior scientific adviser warned the UK must keep out the South African Covid-19 variant as some European countries report a third wave of infections.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, said a group of European countries are seeing increasing levels of cases, albeit driven by the Kent variant.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"Perhaps more concern for the UK though is that some countries are notably seeing a significant fraction, 5-10% of cases, of the South African variant.

"When infection levels go up in France, 30,000 cases a day, that implies there's at least 1,500-2,000 cases a day of the South African variant.

"That is the variant we really do want to keep out of the UK."

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the UK had "strong measures" at the border when asked whether the Government was concerned about rising Covid rates in France and other European countries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55, receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe

Germany covid

Germany considers longer COVID lockdown amid 'exponential' rise in cases
Paris is among 16 regions of France being put into a third lockdown over rising Covid-19 cases

France lockdown: What are the rules and where is it in place?
An ancient bronze bull figurine found in southern Greece

Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece

Police and military occupy a roadblock in Yangon, Myanmar

BBC journalist among reporters detained in Myanmar

Bournemouth council will discuss using gender-neutral language across its reports and formal communications

Bournemouth council to discuss replacing Mr and Mrs with Mx

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London