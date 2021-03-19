Paris and other regions of France to enter lockdown as country faces Covid-19 'third wave'

19 March 2021, 08:13 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 08:20

Sixteen areas of France, including Paris, will enter a one month lockdown
Sixteen areas of France, including Paris, will enter a one month lockdown. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Paris, along with 15 other regions in France, will go into a new coronavirus lockdown for a month from midnight on Friday.

21 million people across these 16 areas of France will be placed under the measures.

Prime minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that Covid-19 variants mean a "third wave" of infections in the country was looking increasingly likely.

Under the new rules, schools will remain open but all non-essential shops will have to close.

However, Prime Minister Castex said the measures will not be as strict as the previous lockdown in summer, with people allowed to exercise outdoors within 10km of their home

People are not allowed to travel to other parts of the country unless they have a valid reason, and those in the affected areas will have to fill out a form to explain why they have left their homes.

France's nationwide curfew will remain in place, but will begin an hour later at 19:00 to take account of the longer daylight hours.

French prime minister Jean Castex is expected to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday
French prime minister Jean Castex is expected to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. Picture: PA

France has recorded more than 35,000 new infections within the past 24 hours.

Paris has become a particular cause for concern, with 1,200 people in intensive care.

Health Minister Olivier Veran explained that this means more people are in an ICU now than at the peak of the second wave in November.

The decision comes as the French government faces criticism for its slow vaccine rollout.

From Friday, France will resume vaccinating using the AstraZeneca jab following the EMA's announcement that it was fit for use.

A slew of countries, including Germany and France, reversed their decision to temporarily pause its use over blood clot concerns after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) called the vaccine "safe and effective".

France, Italy and Germany, along with Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania, have confirmed they will resume rollout of the Oxford shot on Friday, while Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands said they will follow suit next week, although Spain said it could exclude certain groups.

However Norway, Sweden and Denmark have said they will continue their hold on the AstraZeneca jab, despite the EMA's ruling.

French prime minister Jean Castex is expected to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

AstraZeneca

Europe’s AstraZeneca pause threatens global vaccine rollout

Gareth Southgate has said footballers should be in line for the vaccine after the priority groups have received their jab

Footballers should be prioritised for coronavirus vaccine ahead of Euros, says Southgate
Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania’s first woman president takes office

Beggars in Lebanon

Economic meltdown accelerates in Lebanon

Chinese delegates

US and Chinese diplomats in testy exchange during first meeting under Biden
President Joe Biden expects to reach the target ahead of schedule

US to hit 100 million vaccine target on Friday, says Joe Biden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Live 10am Friday

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'
Holiday 2021: Nick Ferrari questioned a Government Minister

Holidays 2021: Will Brits be able to go on foreign trips? LBC asks a Government Minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London