Joe Biden 'sympathetic' and 'actively engaged' in Harry Dunn case, PM says

11 June 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 09:28

Boris Johnson has said US President Joe Biden is "extremely sympathetic" to the Harry Dunn case
Boris Johnson has said US President Joe Biden is "extremely sympathetic" to the Harry Dunn case. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

US President Joe Biden is "extremely sympathetic" and "actively engaged" in the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Boris Johnson has said.

The PM discussed the 19-year-old, who was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019, ahead of the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall.

The death sparked an international controversy after American Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf, protecting her from extradition.

READ MORE: Harry Dunn's mum says it's 'only a matter of time' until there is another fatality

She has since been charged with causing the death of the teenager by dangerous driving.

Mr Johnson was asked if there had been any progress made on the case following his discussion with his counterpart and said he understood there were "limits" to what Mr Biden could do.

Harry Dunn's family have been campaigned to fly Anne Sacoolas back to the UK for a trial
Harry Dunn's family have been campaigned to fly Anne Sacoolas back to the UK for a trial. Picture: PA Images

The Prime Minister told reporter said: "You should really - when you get the chance - put your question to the president because he is actively engaged in the case.

"As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue. And he was extremely sympathetic, but this is not something that either government can control very easily because there are legal processes that are still going on.

"But he did express a great deal of sympathy, as indeed this government continues to do for the family of Harry Dunn."

READ MORE: Harry Dunn's alleged killer 'worked for US intelligence', court hears

He added both the US executive and legal and judiciary system were "working together" to resolve the issues surrounding the case.

The Dunn family said they were pleased to see the case raised at the "first available opportunity".

Harry Dunn died after his motorbike collided with a car near RAF Croughton
Harry Dunn died after his motorbike collided with a car near RAF Croughton. Picture: PA Images

Family spokesman Radd Seiger told reporters: "Harry's parents are very pleased to see that the PM has taken the opportunity to raise the case with President Biden at the first available opportunity.

"This rightly shows just how important this issue is and we are very grateful to the Prime Minister and his team for doing so.

"As all parties know there is no greater force on earth than the love between a mother and child. The family will continue to pursue justice until it is done."

READ MORE: Harry Dunn suspect 'sorry' and 'would do community service' in US

Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have also brought a civil claim against the suspect and her husband in the US state of Virginia.

The family have challenged the diplomatic immunity asserted on Sacoolas's behalf, which will be heard in the Court of Appeal next year.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadhim Zahawi has defended Matt Hancock after Thursday's committee session

Vaccines minister says Matt Hancock was not 'economical with the truth' on PPE
The rover on Mars

Chinese rover takes selfie on dusty Martian surface

Scientists have found that strenuous activity could increase risk of MND

Intense exercise could 'increase risk of motor neurone disease'
Katsunobu Kato

Japan says ties with Taiwan are ‘unofficial’ following row with China
The ship

Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

Famine in Tigray

Food access ‘becomes weapon of war’ in Tigray as famine looms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister

'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister over NI Protocol
James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London