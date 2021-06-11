Joe Biden 'sympathetic' and 'actively engaged' in Harry Dunn case, PM says

Boris Johnson has said US President Joe Biden is "extremely sympathetic" to the Harry Dunn case. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

US President Joe Biden is "extremely sympathetic" and "actively engaged" in the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Boris Johnson has said.

The PM discussed the 19-year-old, who was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019, ahead of the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall.

The death sparked an international controversy after American Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf, protecting her from extradition.

She has since been charged with causing the death of the teenager by dangerous driving.

Mr Johnson was asked if there had been any progress made on the case following his discussion with his counterpart and said he understood there were "limits" to what Mr Biden could do.

Harry Dunn's family have been campaigned to fly Anne Sacoolas back to the UK for a trial. Picture: PA Images

The Prime Minister told reporter said: "You should really - when you get the chance - put your question to the president because he is actively engaged in the case.

"As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue. And he was extremely sympathetic, but this is not something that either government can control very easily because there are legal processes that are still going on.

"But he did express a great deal of sympathy, as indeed this government continues to do for the family of Harry Dunn."

He added both the US executive and legal and judiciary system were "working together" to resolve the issues surrounding the case.

The Dunn family said they were pleased to see the case raised at the "first available opportunity".

Harry Dunn died after his motorbike collided with a car near RAF Croughton. Picture: PA Images

Family spokesman Radd Seiger told reporters: "Harry's parents are very pleased to see that the PM has taken the opportunity to raise the case with President Biden at the first available opportunity.

"This rightly shows just how important this issue is and we are very grateful to the Prime Minister and his team for doing so.

"As all parties know there is no greater force on earth than the love between a mother and child. The family will continue to pursue justice until it is done."

Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have also brought a civil claim against the suspect and her husband in the US state of Virginia.

The family have challenged the diplomatic immunity asserted on Sacoolas's behalf, which will be heard in the Court of Appeal next year.