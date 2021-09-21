Breaking News

Resolution reached between parents of Harry Dunn and his alleged killer

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn and their son's alleged killer have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages filed in the US.

The Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger said an agreement had been "reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them".

US suspect Anne Sacoolas, who is charged with causing 19-year-old Harry's death by dangerous driving, was due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last minute postponement.

Sacoolas, 44, was able to leave the UK following the fatal road crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019, after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US Government.

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Mr Seiger said a resolution in the civil claim means Harry's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will now turn their focus to the pending criminal case.

The statement from Mr Seiger said the resolution has come as "some considerable relief".

He said the family continued to "suffer unimaginable pain and miss [Harry] each and every day".

"It is never easing mounting a legal battle for justice abroad, let alone in the USA, but the family's courage and determination to see this through has been incredible," added Mr Seiger .

"They have been supported throughout the claim by Dominic Raab and his excellent officials at the FCDO and we are very grateful to them for all their help."

The spokesperson added: "The family feel that they can now turn their attention to the criminal case and the long awaited inquest into Harry’s death which will follow the criminal case... Harry’s family will never be able to move on from his loss, but they are more determined than ever to continue to move forward.

"This is a pivot point in the campaign, a real milestone.

"But there is much work left to be done before Justice for Harry can be said to be done and we leave an important legacy behind for him that what happened to this family will never happen to another British family again at the hands of the US Government and that all stakeholders can learn lessons from this most tragic of deaths and a terrible low in the history of the relations between the US and UK."

This story is being updated.