Outrage as England's 'big six' clubs plan to join breakaway European Super League

Former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville called for his former club to be relegated. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Plans for the Premier League's 'big six' football clubs to join a controversial breakaway European Super League have sparked fury from across football and politics.

The bombshell plan, announced on Sunday, saw Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and six other European clubs join together in creating a rival competition to the Champions League.

Three more clubs are expected to join the breakaway group as founding members of the new competition, which will begin "as soon as practicable" and eventually feature 20 teams.

Condemnation was almost instant throughout the game as plans emerged on Sunday afternoon, before the clubs officially confirmed the news just before midnight.

Former United and England defender Gary Neville claimed the clubs should be relegated, while retired Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher labelled his club an "embarrassment".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded answers as plans emerged, claiming the plans would be "very damaging for football" and indicated support for football authorities in taking action.

"They would strike at the heart of the domestic game," he added, "and will concern fans across the country."

In announcing the news, United co-chairman Joel Glazer, also vice-chairman of the Super League, said: "By bringing together the world's greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid."

The six European clubs joining are Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan - with Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain notably missing from the list.

A joint statement from the clubs read: "Twelve of Europe's leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs.

"It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."