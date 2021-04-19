European Super League: 'Players won't stand for it', ex-Arsenal player tells LBC

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Arsenal player Brendon Batson has told LBC players will not be happy about a new breakaway football league.

The conversation comes after six English clubs agreed to join a controversial breakaway European Super League which Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer hailed as a "new chapter".

The former Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion player told LBC's Nick Ferrari the "players won't stand for it."

He said the new league could lead to players not being able to "play for their country."

Mr Batson also warned it could 'kill off' the development of football.

The bombshell plan, announced on Sunday, saw United join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and six other European clubs in creating a rival competition to the Champions League.

It is anticipated three more clubs will join the breakaway group as founding members with the new competition, which will begin "as soon as practicable" to eventually feature 20 teams.

The statement from the 12 clubs makes clear they do not believe these proposed changes go far enough.

It added: "The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model.

"Further, for a number of years, the founding clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis.

"The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are required to enhance value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid.

"In recent months extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions.

"The founding clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."

