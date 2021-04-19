European Super League: Government 'really concerned' over big six breakaway

19 April 2021, 08:20

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A Minister has told LBC the Government is 'really concerned' over plans for the Premier League's 'big six' football clubs to join a controversial breakaway European Super League.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government's Christopher Pincher told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Government was "really concerned" about the announcement.

He said the Government did not want to see a "sporting elite" but instead thought football should be "grassroots-based and for the fans."

"We don't want to see a footballing elite, which is by the elite, for the elite, of the elite - we want to see football which is as wide as possible, which is grassroots-based and for the fans."

When Nick questioned the Minister over what Government involvement there would be, Mr Pincher pledged that conversation would be happening.

"We're talking to the football authorities, we'll talk to UEFA, we'll talk to the FA to make sure that we get this right."

"We've got to make sure that football grows and thrives in our country, but it's football for the fans, football for the grassroots."

The conversation comes after the bombshell news that Six English clubs have agreed to join a controversial breakaway European Super League.

Announced on Sunday, the plans see United join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and six other European clubs in creating a rival competition to the Champions League.

A joint statement from the clubs read: "Twelve of Europe's leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs.

"It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."

