Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

By Seán Hickey

Russia's 'miserable failures' throughout the attempted invasion of Ukraine show that 'in the long run' their operation will fail, the advisor to the Ukrainian President tells LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russia's troops have observed a temporary ceasefire in some Ukrainian cities as the invasion of the country enters its second week.

Vladimir Putin has come under increased pressure from the international community as the war drags on, with the Russian military's advance facing severe scrutiny.

Read more: Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

Read more: Russia to observe temporary ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for civilian evacuation

Ian Payne was joined by Alexander Rodnyansky, Presidential Advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky and Assistant Professor at the University of Cambridge.

Read more: Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

He told LBC it was "naive" to suggest that Putin stepping back in Ukraine will bring peace, and called for "regime change in Russia" to bring true peace.

Read more: Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Ian put to Mr Rodnyansky the comments of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who claimed Ukraine could very well defeat Putin's troops.

"We've seen miserable failures on the Russian side" Mr Zelenskyy's advisor insisted, supporting Mr Blinken's claim. He pointed to the "several times more losses" suffered by Russia as a key factor of Ukraine having the upper hand so far.

He added that Russia has "failed in all their strategic objectives" in Ukraine and "it hopefully won't end well for them."

"In the long run they will lose", Mr Rodnyansky concluded.