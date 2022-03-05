Breaking News

Russia to observe temporary ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for civilian evacuation

Russia has said there will be a ceasefire in two cities to allow people to evacuate. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia's military will temporarily observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate.

Russia agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the port of Mariupol in the south-east as well as the eastern town of Volnovakha.

The move was first announced by Russian state media before being confirmed by Ukraine, making it the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.

Head of the Donetsk region military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, confirmed the ceasefire began at 9am local time (7am GMT).

However, later reports from Mariupol city council have confirmed the evacuation will start at 11am local time (9am GMT) and last until 4pm (2pm GMT).

Civilians will evacuate in buses from three locations as well as it being "possible to leave the city by private transport", though drivers have been urged to "contribute as much as possible" to the evacuation by taking people with them.

Mariupol city council stressed it is "strictly prohibited" to deviate from the route of the humanitarian corridor, adding there will be "several stages of evacuation over several days".

It comes after Mariupol's mayor, Vadim Boychenko, appealed for a humanitarian corridor on Friday night after another day of "ruthless attacks" by Russian troops.

Following the announcement, Mr Boichenko released a statement saying: "Dear, dear residents of Mariupol, from today the evacuation of the civilian population begins in the city.

"This is not an easy decision, but, as I have always said, Mariupol is not streets and houses. Mariupol is its inhabitants, it is you and me.

"Our main task has always been and remains to protect people.

"In conditions when our hometown is constantly under ruthless fire from the occupiers, there is no other solution than to enable residents, that is, you and me, to leave Mariupol safely."

The head of Ukraine's security council, Oleksiy Danilov, also called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors for children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting, calling such corridors "question No 1".

The city is said to have been without power and water in recent days, as Russia targeted civilian infrastructure and residential districts.

In the latest update from the UK's Ministry of Defence, it said Mariupol was among the cities that Ukraine had managed to hold in the last 24 hours.

A statement on Twitter said: "The overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours have been lower than in previous days.

"Ukraine continues to hold the key cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol. There have bee reports of street fighting in Sumy. It is highly likely that all four cities are encircled by Russian forces.

"Russian forces are probably advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv. There is a realistic possibility that some forces will attempt to circumvent to prioritise progression towards Odesa."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence minister confirmed this morning that a total of 66,224 Ukrainian men had retuned home to fight.

Oleksii Reznikov tweeted: "That's how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde.

"These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades!

"Ukrainians, we are invincible."