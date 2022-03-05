Breaking News

Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

By Emma Soteriou

British nationals in Russia whose presence is "not essential" have been told to consider leaving the country.

Travel advice on the Foreign Office website on Saturday said it had been "updated to advise British nationals whose presence in Russia is not essential to consider leaving by remaining commercial routes".

Brits were told to be aware that it may not be possible to fly directly to the UK, or via EU countries, and should amend any travel plans.

Previously, the advice had been that those outside Russia should not travel to the country.

The move points towards a deepening of the crisis engulfing Ukraine, with impacts of sanctions felt in Russia.

The advice said: "The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to the whole of Russia due to the lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes."

It comes after the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced all foreign-bound flights would be grounded on Saturday.

It was also announced that all foreign-made aircrafts would cease international flights from Sunday.

