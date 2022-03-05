Breaking News

Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

5 March 2022, 11:00 | Updated: 5 March 2022, 11:48

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

British nationals in Russia whose presence is "not essential" have been told to consider leaving the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travel advice on the Foreign Office website on Saturday said it had been "updated to advise British nationals whose presence in Russia is not essential to consider leaving by remaining commercial routes".

Brits were told to be aware that it may not be possible to fly directly to the UK, or via EU countries, and should amend any travel plans.

Previously, the advice had been that those outside Russia should not travel to the country.

The move points towards a deepening of the crisis engulfing Ukraine, with impacts of sanctions felt in Russia.

Read more: Mariupol evacuation postponed after Russia fails to observe five-hour ceasefire

Read more: Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

The advice said: "The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to the whole of Russia due to the lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes."

It comes after the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced all foreign-bound flights would be grounded on Saturday.

It was also announced that all foreign-made aircrafts would cease international flights from Sunday.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.

Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after incident involving Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities

Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC

Mike Gatting paid tribute to the cricket legend

Shane Warne's family offered state funeral after sudden death of cricket legend

Russia has banned a law to prevent people 'spreading misinformation' about the war

Fifteen year jail for protesting against the war: Putin's new crackdown against dissent

Kyrell Matthews was subjected to repeated attacks in the weeks before he died

Mum and ex-partner found guilty of killing Kyrell Matthews, 2, during 'horrific' attack

London's ULEZ is to be expanded

Mayor announces plans to extend Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years - but the number of accidentals has also increased

Number of e-scooter injuries in London surges, new figures show

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flanked by bodyguards at a press conference

Zelenskyy 'survived three assassination attempts' since Russian invasion

The piece of rocket, originally thought to be SpaceX, will hit the moon just after midday

Rocket debris set to crash into moon at 5,000mph 'within hours' and carve 60ft crater

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut to 56 days

EastEnders star's driving ban cut after lawyer claims he'd 'be recognised on public transport'
NHS scraps free flu jabs for millions

NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian refugees

Russia to observe ceasefire in two Ukrainian areas to allow evacuation – reports
Rafael Mariano Grossi

UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran as Iran deal talks near end
Min Ko Naing

Myanmar military revokes citizenship of opposition members

Wildfire in South Korea

Thousands flee as South Korean wildfire destroys homes

Prayers for the victims

Pakistan vows to arrest masterminds of IS mosque attack

Russia has said there will be a ceasefire in two cities to allow people to evacuate.

End of the ceasefire: Russia 'bombs civilians' trying to flee Mariupol
Russia Ukraine War Statehouses Montana

UN Security Council to meet as Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridors
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe

Mike Pence

Pence takes swipe at Trump and ‘apologists for Putin’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin
Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis
Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood
'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police