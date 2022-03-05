Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

5 March 2022, 09:11 | Updated: 5 March 2022, 09:17

Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.
Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Nato for refusing to introduce a no-fly zone, saying it will be partially responsible for those killed amid the conflict.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Zelenskyy said in a late night address on Friday that he felt the West needed to do more to defend Ukraine, criticising Nato for its refusal to impose a no-fly zone.

"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said.

"The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."

He had previously appealed to Nato to set up the no-fly zone on February 24.

However, Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other Nato leaders have all been adamant that they cannot actively get involved in the fighting.

They have warned that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with a nuclear-armed Russia.

Mr Zelenskyy referred to the Budapest Memorandum - the 1994 security guarantees given to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.

He said: "All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine. Perhaps so we could burn the Budapest Memorandum.

"You will not be able to pay us off with litres of fuel for the litres of our blood, shed for our common Europe."

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previously said in denying Ukraine's request: "We are not part of this conflict.

"We have a responsibility as Nato allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering."

Read more: Russia to observe temporary ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for civilian evacuation

Read more: 'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

It comes as Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun told LBC on Saturday morning: "What the West is doing is not enough."

She added: "It does feel like we are left alone to fight in this and we're betrayed by the West right now with our children being killed."

Ms Sovsun also referred to the 1994 set of security guarantees, saying: "We were given those assurances.

"If we had the nuclear weapon as of now, the situation would have been completely different.

"But we trusted the West to fulfil the promise and now we're just hearing excuses as to why it can't be done."

Nato has instead sent weapons, medical supplies and other military equipment to Ukraine as a way to help its close partner without getting directly involved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after incident involving Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities

Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC

Mike Gatting paid tribute to the cricket legend

'Among best ever': Shane Warne's 'ball of the century' victim honours cricket legend

Russia has banned a law to prevent people 'spreading misinformation' about the war

Fifteen year jail for protesting against the war: Putin's new crackdown against dissent

Kyrell Matthews was subjected to repeated attacks in the weeks before he died

Mum and ex-partner found guilty of killing Kyrell Matthews, 2, during 'horrific' attack

London's ULEZ is to be expanded

Mayor announces plans to extend Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years - but the number of accidentals has also increased

Number of e-scooter injuries in London surges, new figures show

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flanked by bodyguards at a press conference

Zelenskyy 'survived three assassination attempts' since Russian invasion

The piece of rocket, originally thought to be SpaceX, will hit the moon just after midday

Rocket debris set to crash into moon at 5,000mph 'within hours' and carve 60ft crater

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut to 56 days

EastEnders star's driving ban cut after lawyer claims he'd 'be recognised on public transport'
NHS scraps free flu jabs for millions

NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

The world's biggest plane, a symbol of national pride for Ukrainians, was destroyed in the fighting

World's biggest plane, An-225 Mryia, destroyed in attack on Hostomel airport

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wildfire in South Korea

Thousands flee as South Korean wildfire destroys homes

Prayers for the victims

Pakistan vows to arrest masterminds of IS mosque attack

Ukrainian refugees

Russia to observe ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine – reports
Russia has said there will be a ceasefire in two cities to allow people to evacuate.

Russia to observe temporary ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for civilian evacuation
Russia Ukraine War Statehouses Montana

UN Security Council to meet as Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridors
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe

Mike Pence

Pence takes swipe at Trump and ‘apologists for Putin’

Amtrak Crash Settlements

Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash

Army soldiers stand at the site of bomb explosion inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Scores killed as suicide bomber targets Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis
Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood
'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police