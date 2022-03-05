'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

5 March 2022, 00:29

Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians
Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits have been praised for their “astonishing” support for Ukraine as they raised £55m in the first day of a new campaign to help Kyiv.

The Disasters Emergency Committee [DEC], a group made of 15 aid agencies, urged for momentum to build up after "hundreds of thousands" backed its appeal for desperate people whose lives have been destroyed by Vladimir Putin's war.

The Queen was among those to give what was described as a "generous" donation, and she was joined by Prince Charles and Prince William.

That £55m includes the £20m donated by the UK Government as part of its matched funding scheme.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: "We are extremely grateful for the huge generosity of everyone in the UK who has donated to the DEC appeal.

"We are also very grateful for the generous support of the royal family.

"We also thank the UK Government, who have matched pound for pound the first £20 million donated by the public, as well as our broadcast partners and celebrities for having aired and joined the appeal, reaching millions of viewers and listeners."

Read more: 'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe' US warns over 'reckless' Russia attack

Read more: Fifteen year jail for protesting against the war: Putin's new crackdown against dissent

The appeal aims to raise money for charities that are helping people in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland to get food, water and shelter.

At least 2,000 civilians are said to have been killed in the fighting while a million Ukrainians have become refugees.

The scale of the crisis was laid bare on Friday after Russia was accused of attacking a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

It denied doing so but it has seized control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, the biggest in Europe, responsible for a quarter of Ukraine's power generation.

The US's representative to the UN said it was by the "grace of God" the world avoided a "nuclear catastrophe", while Russia said radiation levels at the site were normal and the plant was functioning as usual.

While any aid for civilians will be welcome, Ukraine again pressed for a military intervention from Nato – something the alliance has declined due to its belief it could trigger a large-scale war with Russia.

Warning that a new delivery of fuel would not pay off "litres of our blood, shed for our common Europe", Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity.

"The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."

On Friday, Boris Johnson hailed the president and the people of Ukraine.

"What's happening in your homeland is an abomination, and like people across the UK, I am heartsick at the destruction and loss of life," the Prime Minister said, adding that sanctions would be worsened on Russia if the invasion continues and that the "vice is tightening its grip".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after incident involving Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities

Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC

Mike Gatting paid tribute to the cricket legend

'Among best ever': Shane Warne's 'ball of the century' victim honours cricket legend

Russia has banned a law to prevent people 'spreading misinformation' about the war

Fifteen year jail for protesting against the war: Putin's new crackdown against dissent

Kyrell Matthews was subjected to repeated attacks in the weeks before he died

Mum and ex-partner found guilty of killing Kyrell Matthews, 2, during 'horrific' attack

London's ULEZ is to be expanded

Mayor announces plans to extend Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years - but the number of accidentals has also increased

Number of e-scooter injuries in London surges, new figures show

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flanked by bodyguards at a press conference

Zelenskyy 'survived three assassination attempts' since Russian invasion

The piece of rocket, originally thought to be SpaceX, will hit the moon just after midday

Rocket debris set to crash into moon at 5,000mph 'within hours' and carve 60ft crater

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut to 56 days

EastEnders star's driving ban cut after lawyer claims he'd 'be recognised on public transport'
NHS scraps free flu jabs for millions

NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

The world's biggest plane, a symbol of national pride for Ukrainians, was destroyed in the fighting

World's biggest plane, An-225 Mryia, destroyed in attack on Hostomel airport

Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe

Mike Pence

Pence takes swipe at Trump and ‘apologists for Putin’

Amtrak Crash Settlements

Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash

Army soldiers stand at the site of bomb explosion inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Scores killed as suicide bomber targets Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine (Serhiy Nuzhnenko/AP)

Russian politician says military units are suffering heavy losses in Ukraine
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (FBI/PA)

Death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber reinstated by US Supreme Court
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Andrei Gorshkiov/AP)

Vladimir Putin says he backs talks but Ukraine must comply with Russia’s demands
Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta sits in court (Javier Corbalan/AP)

Argentinian bishop jailed for abuse after initially being defended by Pope
The US Supreme Court building (Patrick Semansky/AP)

US Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for man who bombed Boston Marathon
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?
Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis
Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood
'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police