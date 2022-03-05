Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

5 March 2022, 08:01 | Updated: 5 March 2022, 08:03

By Seán Hickey

Ukrainians feel like they have been 'betrayed by the West' as Putin's troops continue their invasion of the country, this parliamentarian tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Inna Sovsun is a Ukrainian MP and she spoke to LBC as the Russian invasion of her home enters its second week. She hit out at NATO for standing by while Vladimir Putin's troops attack Ukrainian towns and cities indiscriminately.

Read more: 'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned

"What the West is doing is no much not enough.

"It does feel like we are left alone in this and we're betrayed by the West right now with our children being killed", Ms Sovsun told Ian Payne.

She pointed to the Budapest Memorandum, which de-armed Ukraine with the assurance of protection against foreign invasion any time in the future.

Read more: 'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

Read more: Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

Read more: Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Despite the conditions of that agreement, Ukraine's former Education Minister accused the West of creating excuses of why they cannot come to her country's assistance.

Ian paraphrased the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who praised Ukraine and suggested they may even defeat Russia in it's invasion.

"I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive", Ms Sovsun insisted, telling Ian that if NATO isn't willing to put troops in Ukrainian territory, they should provide the Ukrainian military with more equipment.

"We do need more support from the West."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.

Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands
Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day
The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after incident involving Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital
British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities
Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned
Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC
Mike Gatting paid tribute to the cricket legend

'Among best ever': Shane Warne's 'ball of the century' victim honours cricket legend
Russia has said there will be a ceasefire in two cities to allow people to evacuate.

Russia to observe temporary ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for civilian evacuation
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile