Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate. Picture: LBC

By Nick Ferrari

Could this crisis in Ukraine actually turn out to be the making of Boris Johnson?

This was meant to be the prelude to "The Ides of March" when a beleaguered Prime Minister would enter his final furlong of power and - much like a betrayed Roman Emperor - would be dispatched with ease.

But we could actually be waking up to the truth that Britain elected a politician the like of which we had rarely seen before.

There is charm, charisma and chutzpah by the bucketload and now we are seeing someone who can put together and be prepared to lead a global alliance that stands up to the tyrant in the Kremlin.

While the arguments against Boris Johnson have been well rehearsed, this could be the time for the anti-Boris brigade to press pause.

Because now is the time for that reality check. Tragically, we have an extremely powerful world leader who could be on the brink of insanity.

Now resorting to rambling, incoherent and inaccurate speeches live on TV Vladimir Putin even seems to relish humiliating some of his key aides live on television.

His orders include arresting primary school children who attended a peace rally and even a grandmother who lived through the Second World War.

Can preening President Macron counter that? Joe Biden? A [resident who mangled his State of the Union address last week and didn't put it right.

Mixing Ukrainians with Iranians. Dear me.

The world is crying out for a leader. A "Houdini Politician" who defies all laws of politics and science and increases his appeal even after his misdeeds, someone who ensured his nation was the first to be brought out of Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson has been consistent in striking the right tone about opposing the imposition of a so called "no fly zone" and has striven to maintain a global alliance.

He has also overruled dopey underlings concerning the treatment of Ukrainian refugees.

By now, you'll have made up your mind about Prosecco and birthday cakes and the Number 10 parties. That is entirely understandable.

But anyone seeking a world leader at this time of intense need would seem to require a compelling argument to omit the leader who led his nation out of Covid.