Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

By Tim Dodd

Student doctor Korrine Sky tells LBC that "only Ukrainian people" were able to cross the Romanian border and she was forced to spend around 10 hours queuing in "dehumanising" conditions without even a place to sit.

Thousands of students from around the world fled Ukraine as the Russian troops advanced through the country.

Many complained of racial abuse and harassment as they tried to get out of the country, with border guards preventing many international students from Africa, Asia and the Middle East from seeking sanctuary Poland and Romania.

LBC’s political editor Theo Usherwood spoke to 26-year-old Korrine Sky, from Leicester, who arrived back in the UK only yesterday from the city of Dnipro, about how she finally managed to escape.

And as she told LBC, many students in near-by Sumy close to the Russian border now find themselves trapped, unable to get out of the city in the face of an onslaught of Russian forces.

"We ended up spending two days in the queue in the car," Ms Sky said of her wait at the Romanian border with Ukraine.

"The whole situation was so dehumanising."

After finally arriving at the front of the queue, Ms Sky says a man circled her car and asked her to come out of the queue and join a pedestrian queue on foot which had "only black people, asians, and arabs" in it.

She says the Ukrainian military supported the man, after which she contacted the British embassy for help.

"It was raining, it was snowing, we'd been wearing the same clothes for days," she said.

"I had only brought one type of shoe as I knew we had to travel light, it was now seeping into my socks, we were so, so cold and we were hungry and we were tired, it was awful."

Ms Sky estimates she spent 10 hours in the pedestrian queue.

"All the people who were able to exit directly without having to queue, it was only Ukrainian people," she continued.

