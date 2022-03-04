Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

4 March 2022, 15:23

By Tim Dodd

Student doctor Korrine Sky tells LBC that "only Ukrainian people" were able to cross the Romanian border and she was forced to spend around 10 hours queuing in "dehumanising" conditions without even a place to sit.

Thousands of students from around the world fled Ukraine as the Russian troops advanced through the country.

Many complained of racial abuse and harassment as they tried to get out of the country, with border guards preventing many international students from Africa, Asia and the Middle East from seeking sanctuary Poland and Romania.

LBC’s political editor Theo Usherwood spoke to 26-year-old Korrine Sky, from Leicester, who arrived back in the UK only yesterday from the city of Dnipro, about how she finally managed to escape.

And as she told LBC, many students in near-by Sumy close to the Russian border now find themselves trapped, unable to get out of the city in the face of an onslaught of Russian forces.

Read more: 'I don't bite': Zelenskyy asks for a sit down with Putin after chilling warning to Ukraine

"We ended up spending two days in the queue in the car," Ms Sky said of her wait at the Romanian border with Ukraine.

"The whole situation was so dehumanising."

After finally arriving at the front of the queue, Ms Sky says a man circled her car and asked her to come out of the queue and join a pedestrian queue on foot which had "only black people, asians, and arabs" in it.

She says the Ukrainian military supported the man, after which she contacted the British embassy for help.

"It was raining, it was snowing, we'd been wearing the same clothes for days," she said.

"I had only brought one type of shoe as I knew we had to travel light, it was now seeping into my socks, we were so, so cold and we were hungry and we were tired, it was awful."

Ms Sky estimates she spent 10 hours in the pedestrian queue.

"All the people who were able to exit directly without having to queue, it was only Ukrainian people," she continued.

Read more: Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' statements

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on being 'struck' by Cressida Dick's 'defensive' words

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM

'I would do the same': Caller defends Dyson's 'acceptable' tax issue texts with PM
Boris Johnson doesn't give a damn about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'doesn't give a damn' about Northern Ireland, caller tells LBC
'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues

'Was Brexit worth it?' Northern Irish caller's message for PM as disorder continues
The NI expert was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'If you're a Unionist in Northern Ireland, you feel duped by the PM'
'People are starting to question the assumption that money rules everything in football'

'European Super League backlash shows fans are questioning role of money in football'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC
Shane Warne has tragically died at the age of 52

Cricket legend Shane Warne dies aged 52 after suspected heart attack in Thai villa
Russia has banned a law to prevent people 'spreading misinformation' about the war

Fifteen year jail for protesting against the war: Putin's new crackdown against dissent
Kyrell Matthews was subjected to repeated attacks in the weeks before he died

Mum and ex-partner found guilty of killing Kyrell Matthews, 2, during 'horrific' attack
London's ULEZ is to be expanded

Mayor announces plans to extend Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London