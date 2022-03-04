Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

4 March 2022, 00:22

Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list
Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list. Picture: Alamy/ Linkedin

By Megan Hinton

A Ukranian-born oligarch who was body was found at his mansion in Surrey, 'feared he was on Putin’s hit list' before his sudden death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mikhail Watford, 66, was found by a gardener on the Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, Surrey, on Monday.

According to The Sun, a neighbour said Mr Watford had been worried for two years that the Russian president had put him on a hit list.

Police are treating the father-of-three’s death as 'unexplained', but not suspicious.

The neighbour also said Mr Watford, known by loved ones as Misha, had been friends of Russian billionaire Boris Berezovsky, who was found dead in his mansion in 2013.

Mikhail Watford, lived in an £18million mansion on one of the most sought after estates in Britain with his Estonian wife Jane, their two children and an older son from his first marriage.

A family friend told The Sun: "His state of mind might have been affected by the situation in the Ukraine.

"The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was surely not coincidental."

Read more: UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

Read more: 'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

Whilst another said: "I find it hard to believe that Misha would have taken his own life. It doesn’t add up."

Mr Watford’s wife shared a picture of her kissing him, while holding a cigar, on Facebook after his death with friend Gazolina Di Pitim writing to Mrs Watford, saying: "He had such a beautiful life because he met you. To me your story is one of the greatest love stories. This is love for ever."

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "We were called around midday on February 28 following reports of the discovery of a man’s body."An ambulance was called but the man, who was in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way but it is not believed there any suspicious circumstances."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Europe's biggest nuclear power plant engulfed in flames after Russian tank attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table

'I don't bite': Zelenskyy asks for a sit down with Putin after chilling warning to Ukraine

People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard

Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death

ukraine queen

Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues

Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions

UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

Gavin Williamson has been given a knighthood.

Backlash as Gavin Williamson awarded knighthood

More than 100 people in Scotland have signed up to fight in Ukraine's army

More than 100 Brits sign up to fight for Ukraine's 'international legion' against Russia

Boris Johnson is under pressure to act on oligarch's assets

UK under pressure to seize oligarchs' assets after French and Germans go after yachts

energy cap russia

Ukraine crisis could see energy price cap rise by £400 for UK households

Putin is feared to be preparing the introduction of martial law

'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

Supermarkets are under increasing pressure to change the name of the popular dish

Calls for supermarkets to change spelling of chicken 'Kiev' in solidarity with Ukraine

The blast happened off the port city of Odessa in Ukraine

Cargo ship sinks after explosion near Ukraine amid fears 'it struck sea mine'

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world

School children force fed Putin's propaganda as Russian media hides Ukraine truths

Exclusive
Taras Chaban drove across Europe to deliver much-needed supplies to Ukraine

LBC follows Ukrainian man's journey over Europe to help save his country

Andrew Parsons (left) of the International Paralympic Committee announced the change on Thursday

Russia and Belarus banned from Winter Paralympics in dramatic U-turn

People crowd into a railway station in Odesa. Inset: A Russian warship

Russian warships head towards Odesa amid fears of imminent attack on historic port

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Ex-police officer cleared of wanton endangerment over Breonna Taylor death
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic centre after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainians continue to resist as Russian troops advance on several fronts
Belgium Ukraine Tensions

Emmanuel Macron announces bid for second term as French president
A shelter construction covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

UN watchdog says Chernobyl staff facing moral exhaustion after Russian takeover
French President Emmanuel Macron (Francois Mori/AP)

France’s Emmanuel Macron to seek second term in April election
Talks in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border, northward from Brest, Belarus (Maxim Guchek/AP)

Russia says further talks planned with Ukraine amid ‘mutual understanding’
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience (Luca Bruno/AP)

Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Wednesday March 2 2022

Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port as they fight on multiple fronts
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by prosecution

Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian refugee exodus exceeds one million in a week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police