UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

3 March 2022, 19:11 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 19:32

Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions
Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Foreign Office sanction place full asset freezes and travel bans on two oligarchs in latest round of UK sanctions against Russia over the invasion on Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions over their connection to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Our message to Putin and his allies has been clear from day one - invading Ukraine would have serious and crippling economic consequences.

"Sanctioning Usmanov and Shuvalov sends a clear message that we will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime and his barbarous war. We won't stop here. Our aim is to cripple the Russian economy and starve Putin's war machine."

The fresh round of sanctions come as the UK government comes under increasing pressure to go after oligarchs' assets after French and German authorities seized yachts in an EU clampdown on Vladimir Putin's allies.

French authorities today said they had seized a yacht linked to Igor Sechin, who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft, as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The French Finance Ministry said in a statement that customs authorities carried out an inspection of the Amore Vero in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat.

The boat had been slated to stay there for repair work until April 1 but, when customs officers arrived, crew members were preparing an urgent departure even though the work wasn't finished, the statement said.

The boat was seized to prevent its departure.

Meanwhile, a yacht belonging to Alisher Usmanov, the billionaire who Everton Football Club recently cut ties with and previously owned part of Arsenal, has been seized by German authorities.

The 512-ft craft, called the Dilbar and worth a reported $600m, was seized at a shipyard in Hamburg.

It comes as the UK government fell under pressure to pursue the assets of Russian oligarchs as part of its next sanctioning steps.

This story is being updated.

