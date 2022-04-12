'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

By Sam Sholli

This caller has said she thinks Boris Johnson is "doing his best" and is a "great Prime Minister", despite him being fined by the police for breaking lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak will both receive fixed-penalty notices for breaking Covid laws, following after a police investigation.

The Prime Minister's wife,Carrie Johnson is also going to receive a fixed penalty notice, her spokesperson has confirmed.

The fine for Boris Johnson makes him the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

Speaking of Boris Johnson, Angela in Warrington told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I think he's had a very hard time with this. It's where he lives where all this went on.

She also said that she doesn't think Boris Johnson is the sort of person that would think 'I can do what I want, everyone else needs to behave'.

Angela added: "I think he wants the best for the country, I think he's doing his very best and I think he's a great Prime Minister.

"And I think this is not [a] big enough thing for him to resign over, to be honest.

Shelagh expressed her disagreement with Angela's point of view, arguing that it "shouldn't be possible" for the Prime Minister to stay.

In response, Angela said: "I think all Prime Ministers have done things they shouldn't have done. It's whether or not it necessarily always comes to light."