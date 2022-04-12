'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

12 April 2022, 15:30

By Sam Sholli

This caller has said she thinks Boris Johnson is "doing his best" and is a "great Prime Minister", despite him being fined by the police for breaking lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak will both receive fixed-penalty notices for breaking Covid laws, following after a police investigation.

The Prime Minister's wife,Carrie Johnson is also going to receive a fixed penalty notice, her spokesperson has confirmed.

The fine for Boris Johnson makes him the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

Speaking of Boris Johnson, Angela in Warrington told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I think he's had a very hard time with this. It's where he lives where all this went on.

She also said that she doesn't think Boris Johnson is the sort of person that would think 'I can do what I want, everyone else needs to behave'.

She also said that she doesn't think Boris Johnson is the sort of person that would think 'I can do what I want, everyone else needs to behave'.

Angela added: "I think he wants the best for the country, I think he's doing his very best and I think he's a great Prime Minister.

"And I think this is not [a] big enough thing for him to resign over, to be honest.

Shelagh expressed her disagreement with Angela's point of view, arguing that it "shouldn't be possible" for the Prime Minister to stay.

In response, Angela said: "I think all Prime Ministers have done things they shouldn't have done. It's whether or not it necessarily always comes to light."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser

Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules
Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'
Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit
New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures at least 13 in rush-hour attack on New York subway
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse
Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches
The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines
St Clare's college in Oxford asked for money to support all its students

Top private school pleads with alumni to pay 'rich' Russian students' £44k-a-year fees