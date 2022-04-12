Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

By Seán Hickey

This heartbroken caller, who lost her mother during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Boris Johnson has 'lied too many times' and should resign.

"It's not even fury, it's total sadness", Elisa in Pollenca, Spain began her conversation with Shelagh Fogarty.

She phoned in after it emerged that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak – along with the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson – will all receive fines for breaking Covid lockdown rules by attending parties whilst they were banned.

Read more: PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

The caller told Shelagh that her mum "played by the rules, basically two years in the house on her own" and by the time they met, "she'd gone down hill with loneliness", being "too frightened to call a doctor to see her."

"It's terrible, these people, what they've done", Elisa said, as she broke down on the phone after stating her mother had since died.

Read more: 'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

"I get so angry towards people who took it so flippantly while a lot of people followed the rules."

She went on, telling LBC that "people are frightened to live anymore."

"To have the arrogance to laugh and say 'how are we going to spin this to the public'", the caller said to Shelagh, before admitting she is "shocked" by the conduct of the PM and Chancellor.

"Do you think they should be both gone by teatime?" Shelagh asked. The caller said at the very least Mr Johnson should go.

"There's a slight arrogance with Boris, he's lied too many times."

"I just wished they [thought] more about the normal people."