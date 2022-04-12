Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

12 April 2022, 15:33 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 15:35

By Seán Hickey

This heartbroken caller, who lost her mother during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Boris Johnson has 'lied too many times' and should resign.

"It's not even fury, it's total sadness", Elisa in Pollenca, Spain began her conversation with Shelagh Fogarty.

She phoned in after it emerged that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak – along with the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson – will all receive fines for breaking Covid lockdown rules by attending parties whilst they were banned.

Read more: PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

The caller told Shelagh that her mum "played by the rules, basically two years in the house on her own" and by the time they met, "she'd gone down hill with loneliness", being "too frightened to call a doctor to see her."

"It's terrible, these people, what they've done", Elisa said, as she broke down on the phone after stating her mother had since died.

Read more: 'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

"I get so angry towards people who took it so flippantly while a lot of people followed the rules."

She went on, telling LBC that "people are frightened to live anymore."

"To have the arrogance to laugh and say 'how are we going to spin this to the public'", the caller said to Shelagh, before admitting she is "shocked" by the conduct of the PM and Chancellor.

"Do you think they should be both gone by teatime?" Shelagh asked. The caller said at the very least Mr Johnson should go.

"There's a slight arrogance with Boris, he's lied too many times."

"I just wished they [thought] more about the normal people."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser

Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily

Black medic who 'spent 10 hours' queuing at border says 'only Ukrainians' could flee easily
MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules
Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'
Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit
New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures at least 13 in rush-hour attack on New York subway
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse
Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches
The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines
St Clare's college in Oxford asked for money to support all its students

Top private school pleads with alumni to pay 'rich' Russian students' £44k-a-year fees