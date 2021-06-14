Breaking News

PM pushes back Covid-19 'Freedom Day' in England to July 19

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the "Freedom Day" lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The current Covid-19 restrictions in England will remain in place until July 19, the Prime Minister confirmed.

However, he also announced an end to 30-person limits for weddings and funerals.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference he was "confident" that no more than four weeks would be needed and that restrictions will not go beyond that.

He added: "We will monitor the position every day and if, after two weeks, we have concluded that the risk has diminished then we reserve the possibility of proceeding to step four, and a full opening, sooner."

He blamed the delay on the spread of the Delta variant, which it is feared could cause a surge in hospitalisations if restrictions are eased too quickly, saying "we have obviously faced a very difficult choice".

The PM has previously been heavily criticised for the delay in putting India, where the variant originated, on the red list for travel.

Mr Johnson said: "We can simply keep going with all of Step 4 on June 21, even though there is a real possibility that the virus will outrun the vaccines and that thousands more deaths would ensue which could otherwise have been avoided.

"Or else we can give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them.

"And since today I cannot say that that we have met all our four tests for proceeding with Step 4 on June 21, I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer."

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned the NHS could "run into trouble" if the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid continues on an "exponential path".

He said delaying the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England will "reduce significantly the risk of a very high peak" in infections in the coming weeks.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the four-week delay should reduce the peak of the outbreak by 30% to 50%.

He said there were three advantages - over-18s receiving a first dose, more people having the protection offered by two jabs and the proximity to the school holidays which will reduce spread.

Mr Johnson said weddings would be able to go ahead with more than 30 guests - provided social distancing was in place.

The same provisions would apply to wakes, he said.

The capacity of venues will be limited by social distancing requirements.

"We will continue to pilot events such as Euro 2020 and some theatrical performances," he added, indicating they will be allowed larger crowds than under the restrictions currently in place as part of the research programme.

The Government aims to host between 10 and 15 further live event pilots in the four weeks leading up to July 19.

Advice to work from home will remain in place.

The Prime Minister said there was no a need to change the Government's furlough support scheme that runs until September.

He said by July 19 around two-thirds of the adult population would have received two jabs, including all over-50s, the vulnerable and health and care workers, along with over-40s who had received a first dose by mid-May.

"To do this we will now accelerate the second jabs for those over 40, just as we did for the vulnerable groups, so they get the maximum protection as fast as possible," he said.

"We will bring forward our target to give every adult in this country a first dose by July 19."

He added: "It's unmistakably clear the vaccines are working and the sheer scale of the vaccine roll-out has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves.

"But now is the time to ease off the accelerator, because by being cautious now we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more people."