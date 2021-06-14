Live

Live: Boris Johnson to give update on 21 June lockdown lifting - with delay expected

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference on Monday evening. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on whether Covid restrictions will be lifted on 21 June in a press conference at 6pm. Watch it live here.

The prime minister is expected to announce a four-week delay to lifting social distancing measures for what was previously labelled 'Freedom Day'.

He will be joined at Downing Street by the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, and the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

The announcement comes after a rise in cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus, which now accounts for over 90 per cent of all cases in the UK.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Johnson said that "it's a matter of serious, serious concern".

