Brexit live: MPs debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill

MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation is set to be debated in the Commons later today amid an ongoing Tory rebellion over the Bill.

The prime minister is due to open the debate at 4:30pm and Chancellor of the Ducky of Lancaster Michael Gove is expected to close it.

Mr Johnson's proposed law would give the UK Government the power to override key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that was signed off by the prime minister and ratified by the European Union.

This has caused controversy on both sides of the Channel as it could break international law, which has caused some Tory MPs and a number of Conservative former prime ministers to speak out against the proposal.

Following the debate, MPs will vote on the legislation at around 10pm. And any Tories who vote against the Bill could face losing the party whip, according to reports.

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below.