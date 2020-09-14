Live

Brexit live: MPs debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill

14 September 2020, 14:55

MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today
MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation is set to be debated in the Commons later today amid an ongoing Tory rebellion over the Bill.

The prime minister is due to open the debate at 4:30pm and Chancellor of the Ducky of Lancaster Michael Gove is expected to close it.

Mr Johnson's proposed law would give the UK Government the power to override key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that was signed off by the prime minister and ratified by the European Union.

Read more: Boris boost from Starmer: Keir makes key Brexit call

Read more: Government minister quits in protest over PM's controversial Brexit bill

Read more: Ex-attorney general Geoffrey Cox leads Tory rebellion against PM's Brexit Bill

Explained: No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

This has caused controversy on both sides of the Channel as it could break international law, which has caused some Tory MPs and a number of Conservative former prime ministers to speak out against the proposal.

Following the debate, MPs will vote on the legislation at around 10pm. And any Tories who vote against the Bill could face losing the party whip, according to reports.

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below.

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Poisoned Russian opposition leader able to leave hospital bed
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Sochi

Belarus president visits Russia to secure support amid protests
Public Health Wales has begun an inquiry into the data breach

Public Health Wales accidentally leaks data of 18,000 coronavirus patients
The crowd at Donald Trump's rally

Donald Trump ignores Covid guidelines with Nevada rally

Alexei Navalny

Scientists confirm Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok
A woman wearing a face mask leaves a voting booth

United Russia keeps grip in elections but critics make gains

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill
James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

Kit Malthouse took the action based on the new rules

Rule of six: Policing Minister reveals he cancelled nine-year-old twins' birthday
Sir Keir Starmer cladding

Sir Keir Starmer: Lack of action on cladding 'completely unacceptable'
'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures

Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London