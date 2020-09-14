Breaking News

Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating after household member showed coronavirus symptoms

File photo: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of coronavirus.

He will continue working from home, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.

The situation emerged shortly after he took part in Call Keir on LBC earlier this morning.

In a statement, he said: "This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

"The member of his household has now had a test.

"In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted well wishes, writing: "I’ve spoken with Keir Starmer to pass on my best wishes. Sincerely hope he & his family are well."