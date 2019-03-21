Brexit Delayed To 12th April Unless Theresa May Can Get Her Deal Passed By MPs

21 March 2019, 23:37 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 23:41

Theresa May speaking in Brussels after the EU agreed a conditional extension of Article 50
Theresa May speaking in Brussels after the EU agreed a conditional extension of Article 50. Picture: Getty

The European Union have agreed a conditional extension of Article 50 to May 22nd, provided the Prime Minister can get her deal passed through Parliament.

European Union leaders have agreed to delay Brexit to May 22nd on the condition that Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement is passed by MPs in the House of Commons.

But if the deal is rejected for a third time, then the extension will only last until April 12th.

More to follow.

