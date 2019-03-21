Brexit Delayed To 12th April Unless Theresa May Can Get Her Deal Passed By MPs

Theresa May speaking in Brussels after the EU agreed a conditional extension of Article 50. Picture: Getty

The European Union have agreed a conditional extension of Article 50 to May 22nd, provided the Prime Minister can get her deal passed through Parliament.

But if the deal is rejected for a third time, then the extension will only last until April 12th.

More to follow.