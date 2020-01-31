Travel in Europe after Brexit: Is my passport still valid and do I need a visa to go abroad?

Travel after Brexit: What is changing and what's remaining the same? Picture: PA

How will Brexit affect travelling abroad? What insurance do I need? And can I wait in the EU citizen line at the airport? Here’s everything you need to know.

Brexit Day is officially happening which means things are about to change in terms of how UK citizens travel in Europe.

From whether our passports are still valid, to buying extra visas - there are a lot of questions about how we go on holiday and travel now Brexit has happened.

So how will Brexit affect my travel and holidays? Do you need to buy extra insurance? Here’s everything you need to know about travel after Brexit Day:

British passports will still be red and valid for the next 11 months. Picture: PA

Will my passport be valid after Brexit? When do I get a blue one?

After the 31st January, Brexit day, there’s an official transition period until January 1st 2021, where the UK have time to make adaptations ahead of the official exit.

This means all holiday plans and travels won’t change in terms of your passport as long as it is still valid for the whole of your trip.

What happens to your passport after the transition period will be discussed over the next 11 months and will depend on the type of deal the UK leave with.

Travel in Europe shouldn't require an additional visa in the future. Picture: PA

Will I need a visa to travel in Europe?

Again, during the 11 month transition period, you won’t be required to apply for any visas for your holiday or travel in Europe.

At the moment, the government has said there are no current plans to introduce visas for short-term travel once we officially leave either.

EU lines at airports no longer include British citizens. Picture: PA

Can I use the EU line at airports?

As a UK national you will no longer be able to use the separate lines at airports and its likely you will be subject to more questions at border control.

This is also believed to happen after January 2021.

Travel after Brexit should remain the same until January 2021. Picture: PA

Is my European Health Insurance Card still valid?

This will remain valid for at least the next 11 months but afterwards is still part of negotiations.

The UK government has said they’re “seeking agreements with countries on health care arrangements”.