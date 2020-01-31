James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters

31 January 2020, 11:24

This is James O'Brien's thoughtful take on Brexit on the day that the UK leaves the European Union.

The LBC presenter has been one of the most outspoken critics of Brexit over the last three years, but accepts that, as of 11pm, the country will legally leave the EU.

He spoke passionately for 13 minutes at the start of his show about what Brexit now means for the UK - and it's a thoughtful and eloquent look at the future of the country.

Starting off at a survey in 2010 which showed that Europe was not an issue that people cared about, he went through a list of facts as the Brexit debate developed.

James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters
James O'Brien's Brexit Day monologue is a must-watch for Remainers AND Brexiters. Picture: LBC

It's one that both Remainers and Brexiters would be well-advised to watch as we attempt to bring the people in the UK back together again after one of the most polarising debates in our history.

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.

