Tory MP blasts 'incompetent' Housing Secretary over cladding crisis

10 February 2021, 14:15 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 14:41

By Fiona Jones

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told the Commons that leaseholders living in high rise buildings with dangerous cladding will face "no extra costs" to remove it.

Mr Jenrick promised an "unprecedented, clear plan" to fix the cladding crisis affecting thousands of homeowners.

However, anyone in a building with dangerous cladding that under 18 metres in height will still need to get a loan.

Tory MP Stephen McPartland told Tom Swarbrick he was listening to the announcement with "his head in his hands."

"It's clear he doesn't understand what's happening, they don't have a grip of the issue, it's incompetence and I think it's time the Prime Minister stepped in," he said, branding Mr Jenrick's speech as "all smoke and mirrors."

He added: "Nothing in the announcement will help you around Waking Watchers, excessive insurance premiums and fire safety defects that are the root cause of the problem in a lot of these buildings."

The Conservative MP estimated that the true cost of removing cladding from high rise buildings alone will cost £15 billion, not the £5 billion being offered.

He said: "I think the Government has got to step in and deal with this issue, there's an estimated 11 million people affected in this country...the Government's actually caused the problem."

Mr McPartland said he does "not at all" trust Mr Jenrick to solve the cladding issue, branding him "incompetent."

"I said to him last year in the Chamber he needs to get out of his ivory tower, stop talking and start helping people. We've got to help people, it's not good enough," Mr McPartland said.

Tom remarked that he was struck at the anger the MP was displaying towards his own Government.

"Unfortunately on this particular issue we've let people down," the MP responded.

Exclusive: Cladding crisis: Flat owners 'exploring bankruptcy and facing bills of over £100,000'

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

The WHO said the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could be given to people aged 18 and above "without an upper age limit"

World Health Organisation backs use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in all adults
Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Wednesday 10 February

Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

Tory MP Stephen McPartland responded angrily to the cladding crisis funding

MPs and mayors criticise Robert Jenrick's £3.5 billion cladding crisis funding
Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, has survived her battle with coronavirus

Europe's oldest person - 116-year-old French nun - survives Covid battle
Robert Jenrick announces extra cladding funding

Leaseholders in high-rise flats to face 'no extra costs' to remove dangerous cladding
Boris Johnson was facing a grilling during Prime Minister's Questions

Brits need to 'get used to idea' of revaccinating every autumn, PM says
Jerome Boateng and Kasia Lehnhart were previously in a relationship

Model Kasia Lenhardt, ex girlfriend of footballer Jerome Boateng, found dead aged 25
Boris Johnson PMQs

Watch: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer go head-to-head at PMQs
Tom was shocked when the caller explained how much it would cost

Cladding crisis: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form
James tackled the issue after new laws were brought in

James O'Brien's brilliant Covid quarantine observation