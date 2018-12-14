Man In Custody Breaks Police Officer's Nose In Unprovoked Attack

This is the moment a man launched a random attack on a Metropolitan police officer while at the custody counter of Hounslow Police Station in West London.

When the video starts, the custody officer appears to be taking the man's details and the man in custody appears to be giving the officers some grief as he repeatedly says "say that again" in a raised voice.

Then, out of nowhere, the man smashes his elbow into the face of the police officer who is standing next to him.

The police officer who has been attached quickly moves out the way, cradling his face, and a struggle ensues between the attacker and the other police officers standing nearby, as the man seems to shout "say that again and I'll kill you" to the victim.

PC McGahan, subsequently missed two weeks of work due to the injury he sustained in the attack.

Mubarik Cadani, 31, has now been jailed and sentenced to 20 months imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, 11th December after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

This is the moment the man's elbow connected with the Police Officer's face. Picture: Met Police

The court heard how on Tuesday, 21st August, Mubarik Cadani was originally arrested for a separate assault and taken to Hounslow Police Station, and ended up attacking the innocent police officer.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable David Payne from the Metropolitan Police West Area Safeguarding team said: “This is a sickening, vicious assault on a police officer who was simply doing his job, working to protect vulnerable people.

“We have released footage of the assault to show the levels of violence police officers are faced with on a daily basis.

“We are happy with the sentence given by the judge today which reflect that assaults against any public service workers are unacceptable and will not be tolerated”.