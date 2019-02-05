Learner Biker Crashes Into Turning Car At Traffic Lights - But Who’s To Blame?

A learner biker was sent flying when he rode through an “amber” traffic light and smashed into a turning car - but who do you think is to blame?

Footage of the incident was captured on a passing car’s dash-cam in Stockwell, London.

It shows a silver vehicle turning right at a junction before the biker crashes directly into it.

Luckily, nobody was injured.

The incident was captured on a passing card's dash-cam. Picture: Deadline News

Now, those who have watched the video online can’t decide who is at fault.

One wrote: "The Prius driver shouldn’t have stopped and allowed the Corsa across, and the moped rider was going too quick given that it was a junction and the Prius had stopped."

Another added: “I blame the biker."

The biker was sent flying, but was uninjured. Picture: Deadline News

A third said: "If the left-hand lane was for going straight ahead then the biker had right of way as the car was going across the biker carriageway.

“The car is totally to blame."

Watch the incident above and decide for yourself.