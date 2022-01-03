Bereavement leave could be guaranteed for all workers under proposed law change

The bill will guarantee two weeks of bereavement leave for workers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An MP is calling for a change to the law that would ensure workers receive two weeks of bereavement leave after the death of a loved one.

SNP MP Patricia Gibson is set to bring forward the Private Member's Bill to Westminster, with its second reading set for March.

The Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill will allow people to "make time to grieve without worrying about financial pressures", Ms Gibson said.

It comes after the North Ayrshire and Arran MP helped secure paid bereavement leave for parents who lose a child up to the age of 18 under the Parental Bereavement Bill in 2018.

Patricia Gibson is bringing forward the Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill to Westminster. Picture: Alamy

Ms Gibson explained: "Bereavement, although a fact of life, can be a profoundly life-changing experience, with potential long-term consequences for a person's mental and physical health, as well as our society and economy.

"With better support at the right time for people who suffer loss, we could have a healthier society with greater wellbeing at its heart, instead of telling people to just get on with it."

The SNP MP added: "Relying on an employer's goodwill to grant compassionate leave is unfair and clearly doesn't work, with the greatest impact being felt by those on low incomes.

"That is why I will continue to press this issue during the second reading of my Bill. Every employee should have the right to statutory bereavement leave.

"Whilst employment law remains reserved to Westminster, I am urging the UK Government and MPs from across the house to support this Bill, thus ensuring thousands of people each year are able to make time to grieve without worrying about financial pressures."