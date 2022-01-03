Bereavement leave could be guaranteed for all workers under proposed law change

3 January 2022, 00:02

The bill will guarantee two weeks of bereavement leave for workers.
The bill will guarantee two weeks of bereavement leave for workers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An MP is calling for a change to the law that would ensure workers receive two weeks of bereavement leave after the death of a loved one.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

SNP MP Patricia Gibson is set to bring forward the Private Member's Bill to Westminster, with its second reading set for March.

The Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill will allow people to "make time to grieve without worrying about financial pressures", Ms Gibson said.

It comes after the North Ayrshire and Arran MP helped secure paid bereavement leave for parents who lose a child up to the age of 18 under the Parental Bereavement Bill in 2018.

Read more: Tories pressure Boris Johnson to scrap taxes on rocketing energy bills

Read more: Matt Hancock dragged into Downing Street garden 'cheese and wine' row

Patricia Gibson is bringing forward the Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill to Westminster.
Patricia Gibson is bringing forward the Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill to Westminster. Picture: Alamy

Ms Gibson explained: "Bereavement, although a fact of life, can be a profoundly life-changing experience, with potential long-term consequences for a person's mental and physical health, as well as our society and economy.

"With better support at the right time for people who suffer loss, we could have a healthier society with greater wellbeing at its heart, instead of telling people to just get on with it."

The SNP MP added: "Relying on an employer's goodwill to grant compassionate leave is unfair and clearly doesn't work, with the greatest impact being felt by those on low incomes.

"That is why I will continue to press this issue during the second reading of my Bill. Every employee should have the right to statutory bereavement leave.

"Whilst employment law remains reserved to Westminster, I am urging the UK Government and MPs from across the house to support this Bill, thus ensuring thousands of people each year are able to make time to grieve without worrying about financial pressures."

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thunderstorms are set to hit London and the South East, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain and snow to hit parts of UK for bank holiday as Met Office warns of disruption

Weather

Stephen Barclay has said data suggests no new restrictions need to be introduced.

No need for more Covid restrictions, Cabinet minister says

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony Blair to have his knighthood stripped.

Sir Tony Blair: Over 300,000 people call for former PM to be stripped of knighthood
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after teen stabbed to death in Hillingdon
Boris Johnson has been urged to help consumers facing 'fuel poverty'.

Tories pressure Boris Johnson to scrap taxes on rocketing energy bills
A 74-year-old man was riding an electric scooter down the road when he collided with two cars.

E-scooter rider, 74, dies after collision with parked cars

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew 'could be asked to drop Duke of York title' if he loses sex abuse lawsuit
A female jogger was raped in Streatham Common two days before Christmas.

Female jogger raped by stranger during early morning run in south London
Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Classroom mask advice "devastating for children", says parent group leader

Classroom mask advice 'devastating for children', says parent group leader