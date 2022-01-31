Live

Boris Johnson handed 'watered down' Partygate report - live updates

31 January 2022, 13:03

A redacted version of Sue Gray's report is to be released
A redacted version of Sue Gray's report is to be released. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has been handed Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties at No10, but the public is only expected to see a 'pared down' version after a Met Police request.

Downing Street said it will publish the Gray report in the "full form it has received" from the inquiry team, but did not commit to publishing a fuller version in the future.

Asked why the release has so far been characterised as an "update", the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It's a reflection of the fact there is an ongoing police investigation and the Met have been clear about what their expectations are about what can or cannot be put in the public domain while that's ongoing."

Read more: Boris Johnson handed results of Partygate report - despite fears it will be a whitewash

Read more: Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Boris Johnson will make a statement on it in the Commons at 3.30pm today and you can follow all the developments LIVE here

