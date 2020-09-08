Theresa May warns rewriting Brexit plan could damage UK's reputation

By Maddie Goodfellow

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has criticised the government for 'changing the operation' of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and raised a question as to how other countries will trust the UK in future as a result.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms May said: "How can the Government reassure future international partners the UK can be trusted to abide by the legal obligations of the agreements it signs?"

A fresh row has broken out over Brexit after the as-yet unpublished Internal Market Bill came to light.

Reporrts have suggested that the government is looking to bring in changes which would override parts of the withdrawal agreement with the EU.

The reported move would get rid of the requirements for new customs arrangements in Northern Ireland. Currently, the country is expected to adhere to some EU regulations post-Brexit in order to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

The Financial Times quoted a source saying would be used to "clearly and consciously" undermine the divorce deal with Brussels.

The move has also been criticised by opposition politicians, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branding the Conservatives "charlatans" and warning the move would "significantly increase the likelihood of no-deal".

Ms May was speaking in response to Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis as he answers urgent questions on the withdrawal agreement.

She continued: "The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the Northern Ireland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UK legislation.

"The Government is now changing the operation of that agreement."

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis replied: "We have worked with the EU in a spirit of good faith and I know we continue to do that, both sides working in a spirit of good faith to ensure we do implement the arrangements which uphold the fundamental principles that lie behind the protocol, and of course our first priority continues to be to secure agreement on the protocol for the joint committee and the wider free trade agreement.

He continued: "But the Withdrawal Agreement and protocol are not like any other treaty, it was written on the assumption that subsequent agreements could be reached between us and the EU on the detail.

"That is the entire purpose of the specialised joint committee and we continue to believe that that is possible, but as a responsible government we cannot allow businesses to not have certainty for January."

His statement has been supported by Ministers such as George Eustice, the environment secretary, who dismissed claims the government was doing anything wrong, saying there were just "a few legal ambiguities" that need to be "tied up".

And Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, a former defence minister, tweeted: "Britain's soft power and respected voice on the international stage comes from our duty & resolve to defend & uphold international laws.

"This cannot change as we secure Brexit - otherwise our stance in holding China/Russia/ Iran etc to account and upgrading the rules-based order is severely weakened."

Mr Lewis also told MPs: "We are fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol.

"We have already taken many practical steps to do so.

"The protocol was designed to maintain the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the gains of the peace process, and to protect the interests of all people in Northern Ireland and that is what this Government will do and will continue to deliver upon."

Brandon Lewis said the UK Government is taking "limited and reasonable steps to create a safety net" to allow it to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland and keep in line with the protocol.

He said the protocol states it should impact as little as possible on the every day of life communities and depends on the consent of the people of Northern Ireland, telling MPs: "As we continue to implement the protocol, this overriding need must be kept in mind.

"This Government has consistently said that people and businesses in Northern Ireland will have unfettered access to the whole of the UK market."

The UK left the EU on 31 January but is continuing to follow its rules until the end of 2020 during a "transition period" while negotiators try to hammer out a trade deal to replace existing arrangements on things like tariffs.