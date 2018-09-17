Steve Allen Live On Stage At The Leicester Square Theatre: Buy Tickets

17 September 2018, 11:28 | Updated: 17 September 2018, 11:47

This is your chance to see Steve Allen live on stage - and help raise money for LBC's charity Make Some Noise.

After last year’s show sold out in minutes, multi award-winning LBC presenter Steve Allen is moving to a bigger theatre.

Buy Tickets NOW

Steve will be live in the Leicester Square Theatre on Monday 7th January next year.

During the show, he'll bring his inimitable style to the stage, as he reveals all the celebrity gossip and hilarious stories that he's not allowed tell on air. You can see one of his lovely stories from last year at the top of the page.

Steve is LBC’s longest-serving presenter, having celebrated his 39th year on the station. He’s met everyone and has an opinion on everything.

Steve Allen: In Conversation With Live
Leicester Square Theatre
Monday 7th January 2019

Buy Tickets NOW

All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

