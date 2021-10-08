Global's Make Some Noise Day: Here's how much you have raised so far!

Global's Make Some Noise has raised over £600,000 so far! Picture: GMSN

Today all of Global is coming together for Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

We are giving a voice to small projects that don’t get heard – and raising money with our money-can't-buy auctions.

Thank you so much for donating or getting involved – it really will make a big difference.

The Global’s Make Some Noise latest total is £ £617,568!

Here's how you can support Global's Make Some Noise

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com.

You can also donate over the phone by calling 0345 373 33 33. The line is open 24/7 and dedicated to Global’s Make Some Noise. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

£5 could provide 15 minutes of telephone support for a parent of a child with a life-threatening condition who is experiencing a crisis.

And don’t forget to tune in on Friday 8th October to join us in making some noise for small charities that are improving people’s lives.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).