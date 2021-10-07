An Audience With Steve Allen - Live On Stage: Buy Tickets

7 October 2021, 22:55

Steve Allen live on stage
An Audience with Steve Allen at the Leicester Square Theatre to raise money for LBC's charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

He’s one of the nation’s best-loved broadcasters. He captivates the country every weekday morning with his legendary chat and quick wit.

Multi-award-winning LBC presenter, Steve Allen, will take to the stage for one day only, on Sunday 20th February 2021.

Enjoy an afternoon with Steve Allen as he reveals all the celebrity gossip and hilarious stories that couldn’t make it to air!

There's also a chance to purchase VIP tickets, where you can meet the man himself and have a picture together after the show.

Don’t miss this one-off, intimate event in aid of LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

