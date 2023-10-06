It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and LBC needs your help!

It's Make Some Noise Day 2023. Picture: LBC

By LBC

Here are all the ways you can donate to LBC's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, and how your money will make a difference to small charities.

LBC needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise!

Over the next year we are celebrating 10 years of changing lives, with you and our charity Global’s make Some Noise. Together we have been here for those who need it most. We have been here tackling issues such as mental health, food poverty, domestic abuse, homelessness and loneliness. Here for people living with life limiting illnesses, bereavement and disabilities.

And in their darkest hour, we have been here for them, by helping amazing small charities to deliver vital support direct to those who have nowhere to turn when they are feeling most alone.

This year we need your help to make sure that together we can continue support more life changing projects to be here for people in your community, helping those living through the toughest of circumstances, making sure nobody is left facing their biggest challenges alone.

Donate online

You can donate online here.

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.

Here’s how you can donate and make a difference:

£5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty

could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty £15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour

could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour £20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets

could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets £35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer £50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

DONATING VIA YOUR ALEXA

You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account.Simply use the voice command:Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to LBC's Charity

PAYING IN OVER THE PHONE

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 373 33 33 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

DONATE BY TEXT

You can donate by textTo donate £10 text LBC10 to 70766To donate £20 text LBC20 to 70766To donate £30 text LBC30 to 70766100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply.

Paying in by post

We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to:Global’s Make Some Noise30 Leicester SquareLondonWC2H 7LA

And don’t forget to tune in to LBC on Friday 7th October to join us in making some noise for small charities that are improving people’s lives.

SETTING UP A FUNDRAISING PAGEIf you’re collecting money from family or friends you can set up your own fundraising page. Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com. Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

With your support, Global’s Make Some Noise can help small charities make a big difference in people’s lives.