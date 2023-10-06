It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and LBC needs your help!

6 October 2023

It's Make Some Noise Day 2023
It's Make Some Noise Day 2023. Picture: LBC
Here are all the ways you can donate to LBC's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, and how your money will make a difference to small charities.

LBC needs your help to raise money for our charity,  Global’s Make Some Noise!

Over the next year we are celebrating 10 years of changing lives, with you and our charity Global’s make Some Noise. Together we have been here for those who need it most. We have been here tackling issues such as mental health, food poverty, domestic abuse, homelessness and loneliness. Here for people living with life limiting illnesses, bereavement and disabilities.

And in their darkest hour, we have been here for them, by helping amazing small charities to deliver vital support direct to those who have nowhere to turn when they are feeling most alone.

This year we need your help to make sure that together we can continue support more life changing projects to be here for people in your community, helping those living through the toughest of circumstances, making sure nobody is left facing their biggest challenges alone.

Donate online

You can donate online here.

Here's how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.

Donate Now

Here’s how you can donate and make a difference:

Donate online

  • £5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty
  • £15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour
  • £20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets
  • £35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer
  • £50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

DONATING VIA YOUR ALEXA

You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account.Simply use the voice command:Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to LBC's Charity

PAYING IN OVER THE PHONE

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 373 33 33 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

DONATE BY TEXT

You can donate by textTo donate £10 text LBC10 to 70766To donate £20 text LBC20 to 70766To donate £30 text LBC30 to 70766100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply.

Paying in by post

We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to:Global’s Make Some Noise30 Leicester SquareLondonWC2H 7LA

Find out more here

Been fundraising for Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here

And don’t forget to tune in to LBC on Friday 7th October to join us in making some noise for small charities that are improving people’s lives.

Find out more here

SETTING UP A FUNDRAISING PAGEIf you’re collecting money from family or friends you can set up your own fundraising page. Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com. Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

With your support, Global’s Make Some Noise can help small charities make a big difference in people’s lives.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

