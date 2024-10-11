Daniel Barnett 9pm - 10pm
It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and with your help we raised £3,789,512!!
11 October 2024, 07:00 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 18:11
It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and with your help we raised £3,789,512!! But it's not over yet and you can still help out.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Right now, right on your doorstep, people close to you are struggling.
LBC’s official charity, Make Some Noise is changing lives across the UK, helping people, in your community to overcome life’s toughest challenges.
Through small, local projects they/we provide essential support and services to those who need it most.
Helping families living with news of a life-limiting diagnosis, losing somebody they love, facing homelessness, or those struggling with the pain of feeling alone.
They need your help to change lives, it could be someone on your doorstep, somebody close to you. Donate now to give a lifeline to those who need it most so that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.
Donate online
You can donate online here.
Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.
Donate Now
Here’s how you can donate and make a difference:
Donate online
- £10 could pay for 30 minutes of vital 1:1 support for a carer helping them to feel that they are not on their own
- £15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour
- £20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets
- £30 would buy 3 employability mentoring sessions for a group of disadvantaged young people
- £35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer
- £50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who
DONATING VIA YOUR ALEXA
You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account.Simply use the voice command:Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to LBC's Charity
PAYING IN OVER THE PHONE
If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 373 33 33 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate.
DONATE BY TEXT
You can donate by text
To donate £10 text LBC10 to 70766
To donate £20 text LBC20 to 70766
To donate £30 text LBC30 to 70766.
100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply.
Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com
Paying in by post
We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to :
Global’s Make Some Noise
30 Leicester Square
London
WC2H 7LA
Find out more here
Been fundraising for Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here
Find out more here
Get in touch
If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com. Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).
With your support, Global’s Make Some Noise can help small charities make a big difference in people’s lives.