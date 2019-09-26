Buy A Steve Allen Tea Towel - And Help Raise Money For Global's Make Some Noise

26 September 2019, 14:45 | Updated: 26 September 2019, 15:01

The Steve Allen tea towel
The Steve Allen tea towel. Picture: LBC

This is the must-have item for a 4am spiker – a Steve Allen tea towel.

Buy your Steve Allen tea towel NOW

The radio legend celebrates his 40th anniversary on LBC this year and to celebrate, we are offering you the chance to buy one of these brilliant items.

The tea towel features a drawing of Steve by artist Robert Lee Hensby (letsdrawyou.com) a and highlights some of his best stories and favourite things - from his his 4am spike to his hanging baskets.

Even better, all money raised from sales of the tea towels will go to LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which helps small charities that change the lives of young people.

So what better way to show your love of LBC’s longest-serving presenter? Whether to dry your dishes with Steve’s face or to frame and hang on the wall, don’t dither, purchase your Steve Allen tea towel now.

Buy your Steve Allen tea towel NOW

Please note, orders will not be dispatched until October 11th. 

