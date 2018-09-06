Dress Loud For Global’s Make Some Noise

6 September 2018, 17:06 | Updated: 6 September 2018, 18:15

Dress Loud!
Dress Loud! Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Make Some Noise Day is back on Friday 5th October and we’re asking you to Dress Loud for LBC's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Whether you rock your favourite bright accessory or kit yourself out head-to-toe in crazy colours, put on something LOUD and donate to Global’s Make Some Noise. Your donation can help improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Dress Loud and donate To Global's Make Some Noise

On Friday 5th October, join us to Dress Loud and help change young lives! You can even take part with a group friends, in the workplace or at school. Use the hashtag #DressLoud and we’ll be sharing our favourite looks on social media.

By wearing something bright on the big day you can help small charities have a huge impact, so thank you.

There's loads of ways to get involved at makesomenoise.com.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari put Jacob Rees-Mogg on the spot

Nick Ferrari Challenges Jacob Rees-Mogg Over Retracted Sun Article That He Tweeted

1 day ago

Nick Ferrari wearing a spit hood

Nick Ferrari Wears Spit Hood During Fiery Interview With Met Police Commissioner

2 days ago

David Davis on LBC

Caller Tells David Davis: You Have No Idea What's Happening On The Ground

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation

Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

14 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to a friend of Salih Khater

Exclusive: Friend Of Westminster Terror Suspect Salih Khater Speaks To LBC

21 days ago

A teary, angry James O'Brien discussing abuse at Ampleforth school

James O'Brien's Deeply Emotional Response To Child Abuse At His School

27 days ago