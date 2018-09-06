Dress Loud For Global’s Make Some Noise

Dress Loud! Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Make Some Noise Day is back on Friday 5th October and we’re asking you to Dress Loud for LBC's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Whether you rock your favourite bright accessory or kit yourself out head-to-toe in crazy colours, put on something LOUD and donate to Global’s Make Some Noise. Your donation can help improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

On Friday 5th October, join us to Dress Loud and help change young lives! You can even take part with a group friends, in the workplace or at school. Use the hashtag #DressLoud and we’ll be sharing our favourite looks on social media.

By wearing something bright on the big day you can help small charities have a huge impact, so thank you.

There's loads of ways to get involved at makesomenoise.com.